USA Pickleball Celebrity Match presented by Lerner & Rowe and Hosted by Joey Fatone on Nov. 16 in Mesa, Arizona

Dinks for a Difference Celebrity Match hosted by Joey Fatone on Nov. 16 in Mesa, Arizona

Dinks for a Difference Celebrity Match, part of the USA Pickleball National Championships, to benefit USA Pickleball Serves charitable efforts on Nov. 16

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dinks for a Difference Celebrity Match presented by Lerner & Rowe will feature Joey Fatone, pop star, as host of the event on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Athlete Grounds in Mesa, Ariz. USA Pickleball, the governing body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S., will feature the inaugural charity event as part of the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships, the premier tournament featuring over 2,600 athletes on Nov. 9-17.

Dinks for a Difference will showcase several celebrities and their prowess on the pickleball court. In addition to Fatone, celebrities competing in the event will be announced in the coming weeks via USA Pickleball’s social media and Nationals website at usapickleballnationals.com.

“USA Pickleball is excited to host a talented team of celebrities, from actors and pop stars to athletes, in support of a great cause with USA Pickleball Serves,” said Jose Moreno, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer of USA Pickleball. “Dinks for a Difference not only promises an evening of entertainment featuring famous faces, but we hope it inspires everyone to support the growth of the sport.”

The event will benefit USA Pickleball Serves, the organization’s charitable arm, which aims to make a positive national impact through the sport of pickleball. Proceeds will support community initiatives such as court enhancements, youth education programs and the promotion of inclusive play.

Dinks for a Difference, one of the marquee events of the National Championships, is expected to draw an audience of 1,500 spectators on Center Court and will be livestreamed on QVC+ and HSN+ through QVC, USA Pickleball’s Exclusive Broadcast Partner.

In addition to watching their favorite celebrities compete, spectators will have the opportunity to witness a skills challenge, followed by a fun and recreational pickleball match featuring celebrity pairs.

Tickets for Dinks for a Difference range from $40 to $200 and are available for purchase on usapickleballnationals.com/tickets. A limited amount of VIP tickets that include a meet and greet with the celebrity participants are available.

For more information including the USA Pickleball Nationals schedule and spectator tickets, please visit the Nationals website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.