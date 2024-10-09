Governor Abbott Deploys Texas Law Enforcement, National Guard To Florida Ahead Of Hurricane Milton

TEXAS, October 9 - October 9, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Deploys Additional Disaster Recovery Resources To Support North Carolina’s Hurricane Helene Recovery Efforts

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he has deployed Texas Department of Public Safety officers and personnel and Texas National Guard aircraft to Florida as Hurricane Milton approaches the Florida Peninsula.



“Texas is working closely with Florida officials and emergency response personnel to do all we can to help them prepare for Hurricane Milton and save lives," said Governor Abbott. "I deployed Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and resources and Texas National Guard military aircraft to aid in Florida's search and rescue efforts. Texans understand firsthand the importance of hurricane preparedness, and we will continue to support our fellow Americans as they brace for this hurricane. Cecilia and I ask Texans to join us in prayer for Florida as Hurricane Milton reaches their shores and for those recovering from Hurricane Helene."



At the Governor’s direction, the following state resources have been activated by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to support Florida’s Hurricane Milton emergency response operations following a request from the Florida Division of Emergency Management:

Texas National Guard: Military aircraft including Blackhawks and Chinooks to assist with urban search and rescue, transportation of personnel and supplies, and extraction efforts

Texas Department of Public Safety: Over 180 state troopers and law enforcement personnel, including command vehicles and communications platforms; helicopters with hoist capabilities and Texas Highway Patrol Tactical Marine Unit to support flood rescue operations

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Rescue swimmers to assist Texas National Guard aircraft with flood rescue operations



The Governor also directed TDEM to deploy additional emergency management personnel to North Carolina to continue support of Hurricane Helene recovery efforts following a request from North Carolina Emergency Management:

Texas Division of Emergency Management: Emergency management personnel to support incident command, planning, operations, logistics, and disaster finance operations



This deployment of resources is coordinated under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). EMAC is a state-to-state mutual aid system that enables states to provide assistance and share resources with another state in response to a disaster or emergency. EMAC members can share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy, and be reimbursed for mission-related costs. For more information, visit emacweb.org.



Governor Abbott has deployed over 350 first responders to support hurricane response and recovery efforts across the southeastern United States, including: