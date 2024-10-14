Titomic introduces revolutionary augmented reality enhancement for its D523 cold spray system

Titomic will launch its groundbreaking Augmented Reality software for its D523 portable cold spray system – marking the world’s first use of AR in cold spray.

Titomic (ASX:TTT)

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Titomic Limited (ASX: TTT) (“Titomic” or “Company”), the world’s leading provider of cold spray solutions, is pleased to announce the impending launch of its groundbreaking Augmented Reality software suite (the AR Suite) for its D523 portable cold spray system – marking the world’s first use of AR technology in cold spray.Cold spray is a no-heat metal deposition method, enabling maintenance operators to repair, resurface, and restore parts without the risk of cracking or other heat-caused damage.The process works by accelerating metal particles to supersonic speeds, and as they collide, they mechanically bond together to create dense layers of metal. Cold spray can also make very large parts from metals such as titanium and steel at up to 5 kilograms per hour.The D523 system, currently deployed within industries including aerospace, defence, manufacturing, and oil and gas, provides a low-pressure, handheld cold spray solution that repairs metal components without heat, eliminating the risk of thermal damage. The system also allows for dissimilar metal deposition, making it uniquely suited for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations.Utilising Microsoft HoloLens technology (a head-worn transparent lens), Titomic and its technology partner have developed the AR Suite that can display real-time system data, including temperature, system settings, and optimal nozzle range for specific repairs.Titomic expects that this AR suite, along with future market-oriented product advancements, will provide further competitive additions to its proven cold spray capabilities. Titomic will offer the AR Suite as an additional add-on service offering, complementing the Company’s existing revenue streams from coatings and repair, including sales of Titomic systems and recurring powder sales. The software has been developed by Titomic in collaboration with a third-party provider and is both owned by and exclusive to Titomic.The AR suite also enables standardisation of repairs by providing pre-set parameters for common tasks such as wheel and landing gear repairs and corrosion remediation. In so doing, it enhances product safety and process efficiency.The AR suite ensures operators follow Titomic’s tested and recommended repair processes while providing full traceability through maintenance records. This feature is particularly important for MRO firms that require detailed documentation for regulatory compliance and to ensure the reliability and performance consistency of long service-life aircraft.Titomic expects that the AR suite, together with its other planned future market-oriented product advancements, will further compel large-scale organisations to incorporate Titomic’s cold spray technology within MRO and beyond.This unique capability is expected to increase industry interest and demand by enabling the achievement of critical requirements for precision, efficiency and repeatability in maintenance and repair operations.Titomic’s ongoing product enhancements reflect its commitment to advancing global manufacturing capabilities and delivering solutions to meet current and evolving industry needs. With strong products and novel manufacturing capabilities, Titomic aims to successfully commercialise its capabilities on a global scale.The AR suite is compatible with all existing D523 systems, and Titomic expects the solution to be in demand combined with its other cold spray systems in the future. Titomic will be demonstrating its AR demo version at AUSA, taking place from October 14-16, 2024, in Washington D.C.For more information on Titomic, visit https://titomic.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.