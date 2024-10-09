Commerce Announces First Recipients of Rapid Community Response Program

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce), in partnership with the Ardmore Development Authority (ADA) and the Oklahoma Finance Authority (OFA), is pleased to announce that the first two projects in the Rapid Community Response Program were recently approved. The OFA voted to award Bluebonnet Feeds and Mercy Hospital in Ardmore up to a combined $526,500.

Bluebonnet Feeds, an animal food manufacturer in Ardmore, is building a new $1.8 million distribution facility with an anticipated three new employees, as they continue to grow. Bluebonnet Feeds estimates construction and hiring will be completed in early 2025.

“At Bluebonnet Feeds we believe quality is the best value, and this philosophy extends in our commitment to the Ardmore community,” said John Langemeier, President of Bluebonnet Feeds. We are honored to be selected as one of the first two projects in the Rapid Community Response Program, as it aligns with our dedication to the growth and prosperity of our area. The support from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, the Ardmore Development Authority, and the Oklahoma Finance Authority will empower us to expand our operations with a new distribution facility, creating valuable job opportunities for local residents. Together, we can cultivate economic resilience in Ardmore and pave the way for a promising future for our community.”

Mercy Hospital is planning an extensive office renovation with the addition of a pediatrician and three additional staff. During the OFA board meeting, Larissa Freeman, director of operations and project manager shared renderings of the new office as well as the identity of the new pediatrician. The hospital estimates that this refresh and hiring will be completed by the end of 2024.

“The creativity and collaboration of this program will play a huge role in helping Mercy Ardmore provide a new physician and specialty care to our community,” said Daryle Voss, President of Mercy Hospital Ardmore.

The Rapid Community Response Program was brought about by the announcement in October 2023 that Michelin would be scaling back operations in Ardmore. Immediately, Commerce, the ADA, OFA and other partners began work on a program to help Ardmore and the surrounding communities. Michelin agreed to allow withholding tax for the remaining two years of full operations to be captured by the State and earmarked for this incentive program. It was estimated that this would generate up to $5 million for direct investment to be collected by the ODFA. These funds will be disbursed to companies that meet programmatic requirements such as:

The Project facility must be located in Oklahoma and the project requires a minimum capital expenditure of at least $50,000;

Must currently have a minimum payroll at the project facility of at least $312,500 per year.

The new project must increase the demand for labor in South Central Oklahoma OR be a supplier to Michelin.

Commerce, the ADA and the OFA have been hard at work to ensure that as many companies as possible are made aware of this program and the benefits it can offer. The ADA organized several meetings where Commerce and OFA staff met with business leaderships of Ardmore and the surrounding communities about the purpose and requirements of the incentive.

“We would like to thank the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and the Oklahoma Development Finance Authorities for their collaboration and support through the Rapid Community Response program,” said Bill Murphy, President and CEO of the Ardmore Development Authority. “This partnership has been instrumental in assisting two of our companies, helping them address critical needs and continue their growth. This commitment to fostering economic development in our community is deeply appreciated, and the positive impact of this program is already evident. We look forward to continuing to work together to create more opportunities and strengthen the local economy.”

“The Rapid Community Response program highlights the importance of collaboration between local communities and the state,” said Heather Turner, Executive Director of the CORE Division for Commerce. “Through this innovative partnership we’re able to bring resources and services that will have long-term effects to Ardmore and the surrounding communities.”

For more qualifications or to apply for the program, see the link to the website: https://www.okcommerce.gov/rapid-community-response-program/