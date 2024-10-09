House Bill 2608 Printer's Number 3685

PENNSYLVANIA, October 9 - An Act amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, further providing for waterways patrolmen and employees.

