Senate Bill 1319 Printer's Number 1879

PENNSYLVANIA, October 9 - An Act amending the act of December 14, 1982 (P.L.1227, No.281), known as the Architects Licensure Law, further providing for title of act, for short title, for declaration of purpose, for definitions, for creation of board and appointment and term of members and officers, for organization of board, for powers of board, for duties of board, for examination and qualification of applicants, for reciprocal licensing, for issuance and renewal of certificates, for payment and disposition of fees and for seal of architect; providing for architectural firm registration and for architectural firm names; further providing for permitted practices, for existing licenses, for existing rules and regulations and for unauthorized practice prohibited; providing for certification of interior designers; further providing for disciplinary proceedings, for penalties and for complaint procedure and hearings; providing for regulations; further providing for severability, for repeals and for effective date; and making editorial changes.