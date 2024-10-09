Submit Release
Idaho Travel Council MeetingOct21

StartOctober 21, 2024 9:00 AM MTEndOctober 21, 2024 12:00 PM MT

The Idaho Travel Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, October 21, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm MT at The Riverside Hotel, Aspen meeting room (2900 W. Chinden Blvd.) in Garden City. This meeting is open to the public.

The meeting agenda will be posted closer to the meeting date.

