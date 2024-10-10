Interfaith Coalition of Christians, Jews, and Muslims Unites to Remember Victims of October 7 Hamas Terrorist Attacks

Interfaith Commemoration March on October 7th Anila Ali addressing the October 7th Interfaith Commemoration March in Washington D.C. Vice Presidential Candidate JD Vance speaking at the Interfaith March Muslim and interfaith women leaders of AMMWEC and Jewish actor, Yuval David Luke Moon of The Philos Project, the Christian organization that brought the coalition together

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A diverse coalition of more than 60 faith-based organizations came together today in Washington, D.C., to commemorate the victims of the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack on Israeli citizens. This powerful interfaith gathering, which included Christian, Jewish, and Muslim communities, aimed to honor the innocent lives lost in the attack and call for peace and justice in the region."Islam was hijacked again on October 7th," said Anila Ali, a Muslim leader and founder of the American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ). In her emotional address, Ali expressed deep empathy for the grief of Palestinian and Israeli mothers, saying, "I understand how grieved the Palestinian Arab mothers are and how they must secretly yearn for their children not to be used as weapons by Hamas. But I also understand that to give these children a state, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the radical extremist Iranian regime have to go." She emphasized the necessity of dismantling terrorist organizations like Hamas for the sake of both Palestinian and Israeli lives, which she called equally "precious."Ali also drew a critical distinction in her speech, saying, "Let’s be honest—these deaths are different. Death from terrorism," referring to the deliberate targeting of civilians by Hamas terrorists. She contrasted this with the collateral damage of war, stating, "The bombs were for the terrorists. But the innocent died." She urged that Hamas terrorist could have chosen peace, noting, "Hamas always had a choice to end this war, to stop the Palestinian children from dying. They could have released the hostages on October 8th. Did they?"The event was co-organized by the Christian organization * The Philos Project *, alongside AMMWEC and the Muslim Women Speakers (MWS). These groups stand united in support of religious freedom and the right to life for all faith communities, as guaranteed by the American Constitution. The Muslim women faith leaders, Anila Ali of AMMWEC and Soraya Deen of MWS reinforced the importance of standing against terrorism and reclaiming the true narrative of Islam from extremists.Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance also addressed the gathering, lending his support to the cause and condemning the violence of Hamas terrorists. The event, marked by prayers, speeches, and a commemorative march, underscored the enduring commitment of Christian, Jewish, and Muslim leaders to work together in the pursuit of peace and justice for all victims of terrorism.You can listen to Anila Ali's full speech: https://youtu.be/9qlQDr9t3cQ?si=2wU5tgJ3iq3CW9_F For media inquiries, please contact:info@ammwec.org

Anila Ali, AMMWEC speaks out to reclaim Islam from Hamas Terrorists

