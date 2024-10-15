OTTOMOTO® and Gestalt Tech Partner to Elevate Compliance and Streamline Lending Processes

OTTOMOTO® Partners with GESTALT

New collaboration leverages cutting-edge automation and AI to enhance regulatory compliance and optimize lending workflows for financial institutions.

Partnering with Gestalt enables us to provide a fully integrated solution for our lenders, simplifying the lending process, and empowering lenders with highly accurate, decision-ready data.” — Paul Nicholas

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OTTOMOTOis excited to announce a strategic partnership with Gestalt Tech, a leading financial technology company specializing in advanced data warehouse solutions for financial institutions. This collaboration integrates Gestalt Tech’s state-of-the-art data warehousing and reporting tools with OTTOMOTO’s platform, significantly enhancing compliance and streamlining the lending process.With Gestalt Tech’s data-driven solutions, lenders can now access real-time insights that improve financing approvals, boost operational accuracy, and ensure full compliance with industry regulations."Partnering with Gestalt Tech enables us to provide a fully integrated solution for our lenders," said Paul Nicholas, CEO of OTTOMOTO. "Not only are we simplifying the lending process, but we’re also empowering lenders with highly accurate, decision-ready data. Gestalt’s dedication to innovation and value aligns seamlessly with OTTOMOTO’s mission.""We’re thrilled to collaborate with OTTOMOTOand continue delivering innovative technology to drive smarter growth for our clients. Our data warehouse solution centralizes and organizes lender data efficiently, creating new opportunities for AI-driven insights," said Stephanie Hanson, CEO and founder of Gestalt Tech.By incorporating data from OTTOMOTOalongside the lender's Loan Origination System (LOS) and Loan Management System (LMS), lenders could gain additional insights that don’t traditionally flow through these systems but could significantly enhance decision-making. For instance, OTTOMOTOcould provide detailed dealer or deal-specific information such as which credit bureau the dealer pulled from, how many lenders a deal was sent to, and whether the loan was ultimately funded. This data could offer more granular visibility into the performance of individual dealers or lending processes, helping lenders optimize their underwriting strategies, manage dealer relationships, and improve overall loan funding rates. Integrating these insights into Gestalt could streamline access to this vital information, driving smarter lending decisions and operational efficiency.About OTTOMOTOOTTOMOTOis a premier provider of lending technology for the auto, RV, Powersports, Marine, and aircraft industries. Focused on digital innovation, OTTOMOTOis redefining traditional financing practices with a secure, transparent, and compliant process that benefits dealers, lenders, and consumers. With strategic partnerships and decades of industry expertise, OTTOMOTOis committed to advancing the future of finance through cutting-edge technology solutions. For more information or to schedule a demo visit ottomoto.net For media inquiries, please contact: Carol Docalavich, Co-Founder and COO carol@ottomotoapp.comAbout Gestalt TechGestalt Tech empowers financial institutions of all sizes with the benefits of a modern data warehouse. Institutions using Gestalt’s solutions experience increased productivity, significant time and cost savings, and enhanced trust with key stakeholders. Gestalt’s standardized architecture simplifies usage while continuously evolving to offer smarter, more tailored solutions. As the name “Gestalt” suggests, we unify data to create a whole that’s greater than the sum of its parts.For more information and to schedule a data warehouse walkthrough, visit gestalttech.com

