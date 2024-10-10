Rootstock Software to Host “FABTECH Feud” and Showcase Its Innovative ERP Solution

Manufacturing leaders can learn about key tech trends from Rootstock’s 2024 Manufacturing Tech Survey

We’re thrilled to exhibit at FABTECH, showcasing our award-winning ERP and how it has helped manufacturers scale for growth and enhance decisioning across the enterprise.” — Raj Badarinath, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Rootstock Software

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rootstock Software, a recognized leader in the Manufacturing ERP space, is excited to showcase its latest ERP capabilities at FABTECH 2024 , being held October 15-17 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Manufacturing professionals can engage with the Rootstock team by receiving ERP demos at the Rootstock booth, attending an interactive emerging leaders’ session, and participating in an exclusive happy hour for networking.FABTECH is the premier event for professionals in metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing. Attendees will discover the latest innovations driving productivity and efficiency across various manufacturing industries.“We’re thrilled to exhibit at FABTECH, showcasing our award-winning ERP and how it has helped manufacturers scale for growth and enhance decisioning across the enterprise,” said Raj Badarinath, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Rootstock Software. “This year, we’ll also be hosting ‘FABTECH Feud’ as part of the conference’s Emerging Leadership track. This will be an interactive session, where attendees can participate while also learning valuable insights from our 2024 State of Manufacturing Technology Survey .”In the popular TV game show, two families compete to predict popular answers to survey questions. In the FABTECH Feud version scheduled for October 16, 3:00 pm ET, David Burton, Senior Director of Solution Consulting at Rootstock, will serve as the game show host, and two Rootstock customers—Kevin Wampler, Director of Operations at Alumination Architectural Products ( https://alumination-ap.com/ ), and Tarik Shaheen, Director of ERP Strategy, Demountable Concepts, Inc. ( https://www.demount.com/ )—will serve as team captains. The audience will be divided into two corresponding teams, feeding answers to their respective captains.“I’m excited to participate in this session and to share our company’s experience in utilizing modern technologies to improve our operations. This session is a great way to engage with attendees and to discuss the real-world challenges and opportunities that we all face,” said Kevin Wampler.“The FABTECH Feud format will be a fun way to review the latest manufacturing tech trends. I’m looking forward to bringing my perspective as a leader in ERP strategy and from my background in engineering, and to be able to blend that with the input I receive from audience participants,” said Tarik Shaheen.Other ways to engage with Rootstock at FABTECH 2024:• VISIT THE ROOTSTOCK BOOTH. Attendees are also invited to visit Rootstock’s booth S11154 to discover how Rootstock ERP can streamline manufacturing processes, enhance data visibility, and balance demand, supply, and production capacity. Rootstock’s team of experts will be on hand to discuss and demonstrate the power of Rootstock’s unified ERP platform and application ecosystem.• ICEBAR HAPPY HOUR. Attendees can also attend Rootstock’s networking event on October 16 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm ET at the world-renowned Orlando ICEBAR ( https://icebarorlando.com/ ). Guests will enjoy exclusive access to this venue for gourmet hors d’oeuvres and premium cocktails—all while connecting with fellow industry professionals. Shuttle service from the convention center will be available.If you’re not attending FABTECH but want to meet Rootstock experts, be sure to check out the company’s other upcoming events at https://www.rootstock.com/erp-events/ or schedule a demo here: https://www.rootstock.com/erp-software-demo/ ABOUT ROOTSTOCKRootstock Software ( https://www.rootstock.com/ ) provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today's dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a futureproof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their business to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the "connectability" of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest LinkedIn posts ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/2389168/admin/feed/posts/ ).

