US gives USD 600,000 to strengthen trade expertise in developing economies and LDCs

This new contribution will support developing economies and LDCs in deepening their understanding of WTO agreements and strengthening their ability to engage in trade negotiations at the WTO.

The United States Ambassador to the WTO, María Pagán, said: "The United States is committed to supporting capacity building activities that strengthen local communities through inclusive, sustainable, and resilient economic growth. Our longstanding commitment to the Global Trust Fund is an important element of our global effort toward supporting sustainable development. We value the work the WTO’s ITTC carries out under the Global Trust Fund and believe it is an excellent example of tangible collaboration and cooperation that supports implementation of the WTO framework of agreements.”

Welcoming this contribution, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said: "The longstanding and consistent support of the United States continues to play a vital role in making the WTO's technical assistance work possible. By equipping government officials from our developing members and observers better use global trade opportunities, these capacity building activities ultimately lead to better livelihoods for their citizens. We appreciate this generous donation to the Global Trust Fund."

To date, nearly 3,000 activities have been organized under the Global Trust Fund over the past two decades.