FEMA Offers Free Repair and Rebuilding Advice

Des Moines, Iowa — FEMA Mitigation Helpline is available to survivors who are ready and interested in talking with a repair/rebuilding specialist.

Iowa residents with homes affected by this year’s flooding can get helpful advice from a specialist on the FEMA Mitigation Helpline at 833-336-2487. Lines are open Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. If no answer, leave a message with your name and number for specialist to call you back.

Your discussion with a FEMA Mitigation specialist will get you started in planning for repairs. As work progresses, experts are available to provide rebuilding tips, advise on building supplies, explain the importance of flood insurance and help you make a personal disaster plan.

Mitigation reduces a property’s risk to future events, and it allows residents to return home more quickly, with less damage, after the next storm. While it may involve a larger initial investment, mitigation pays off in the long run. In fact, estimates are that on average for every dollar spent on mitigation, six are saved from future losses.

Contact your local building official before rebuilding/renovating /retrofitting. Make sure your plans meet local and state government requirements. Get proper permits.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. For Spanish, press 2. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.