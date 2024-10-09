Manchin Announces $1 Million for West Virginia Hydroelectric Project

Charleston, WV- Today, Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, announced $1 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the Willow Island Hydroelectric Project near St. Marys, WV. The funding is being administered through the Department of Energy (DOE) Grid Development Office’s Hydroelectric Production Incentive Program in an effort to ensure hydroelectric generators can continue to provide clean and affordable electricity.

“I am proud that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to invest in West Virginia and strengthen our energy producers’ ability to provide affordable and reliable power to the Mountain State,” said Chairman Manchin. “Our state’s vast rivers and waterways are a critical source of energy for our electric grid, and this funding will ensure that Willow Island can continue to provide power to West Virginians for years to come.”

The award comes in addition to the nearly $8 million award for much-needed upgrades to West Virginia hydroelectric projects announced by Chairman Manchin last month.

To learn more about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, click here .