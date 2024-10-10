Hidden Hills Luxury Estate Listed by Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty Inc.

24341 Rolling View Rd. 24341 Rolling View Rd. 2

This property exemplifies the pinnacle of luxury living in Hidden Hills. It’s not just the size or the amenities; it’s the lifestyle that comes with it.” — Jimmy Heckenberg

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the exclusive community of Hidden Hills, luxury reaches new heights with the latest listing at 24341 Rolling View Road. Represented by top Rodeo Realty Inc. agent Jimmy Heckenberg, this estate offers a distinctive blend of contemporary design and the peaceful seclusion characteristic of Hidden Hills.

This newly built 15,110-square-foot residence features 6 bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms, with a thoughtful design that integrates indoor and outdoor living spaces. Situated on nearly 2.5 acres, the property includes 3,559 square feet of covered patios and a four-car garage. The outdoor area includes a pool, jacuzzi, expansive deck, outdoor kitchen, and a tennis court, offering a range of amenities suited for both recreation and entertaining.

Inside, no detail has been overlooked. The first floor opens to a sweeping, open-plan living area with two powder rooms and a guest suite. The upper level is home to a luxurious primary suite complete with dual en suite bathrooms and three additional bedrooms, each with its own full bath. The guesthouse offers a private retreat for visitors or could serve as an office or wellness center. Hardwood and stone flooring, along with high-end appliances, elevate the interior to a new level of sophistication.

Hidden Hills is one of the most coveted addresses in Southern California, offering gated privacy, expansive equestrian access, and a sense of exclusivity unmatched in the region. This property is no exception—providing a rare opportunity to own a home in this prestigious enclave.

Jimmy Heckenberg, known for his expertise in high-end real estate, notes, “This property exemplifies the pinnacle of luxury living in Hidden Hills. It’s not just the size or the amenities; it’s the lifestyle that comes with it—privacy, elegance, and the space to truly live and entertain.”

Listed at just under $30 million, this estate is an amazing opportunity. And with three additional $30 million properties in the area, this sale could be the beginning of something truly remarkable for future homeowners in Hidden Hills.

For more information or to schedule a private tour, please contact Jimmy Heckenberg at Rodeo Realty Inc.

(310) 650-1116

JimmyHeck@HRGestates.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.