Sayers Achieves Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Specialization

VERNON HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sayers , a leader in IT solutions and services , has achieved the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Specialization. This specialization is awarded to partners with advanced expertise, extensive experience, and a track record of successful deployments, optimizations, and security implementations of virtual desktop infrastructure on Microsoft Azure. By earning this specialization, Sayers demonstrates its commitment to delivering cutting-edge modern workplace virtual desktop solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.This specialization is available to partners who hold an active Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure) designation and meet Microsoft’s rigorous requirements. Earning this designation enhances Sayers' credibility, allowing the company to access targeted Microsoft go-to-market programs, gain priority in customer searches, and receive an official letter from Microsoft that confirms this specialization achievement.Joel Grace, SVP of Client Services states: “The Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Specialization builds on our 15+ year experience delivering world-class modern workplace solutions and services. Our Microsoft Azure CSP clients can have confidence working with Sayers to design, deploy, and support their Azure Virtual Desktop environments.”Since its founding in 1984, the company has upheld values of teamwork, innovation, and a strong dedication to client success through its wide array of IT services and solutions. Sayers’ achievement of the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Specialization underscores its commitment to delivering high-performance solutions for customers seeking robust virtual desktop solutions. This recognition strengthens Sayers' position as a trusted partner, equipped to support organizations navigating the complexities of modern virtual desktop environments on Microsoft Azure.About the Company:Sayers was founded in 1984 by former NFL Hall of Famer, Gale Sayers. They pride themselves on providing personalized Cybersecurity and IT solutions that are designed to excel at solving the challenges that modern business leaders face. They have helped create, assess, and implement Cybersecurity and other IT infrastructure solutions for their customers. Their mission is to leverage cutting-edge technology to continuously improve their customers’ IT infrastructure while fostering strong partnerships.

