CIU arrests suspect from the Insurance Fraud Most Wanted list

September 25, 2024

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A woman from Everett who failed to appear for her arraignment and was added to Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Insurance Fraud Most Wanted list was arrested on September 6, 2024.

Shawndlyn Williams, who also goes by Shawndlyn Dyson, was charged by the King County Prosecutor’s Office with one count of filing a fraudulent insurance claim. She failed to appear at her arraignment and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest in 2022.

Williams was charged after an investigation by Kreidler’s Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU). Investigators discovered in June 2019, a King County Metro bus was sideswiped by a smaller shuttle bus. Williams claimed to have sustained injuries in the collision. She hired an attorney and filed a claim for $19,684.20 in damages with King County’s Office of Risk Management to cover medical bills, wage loss and general damages.

Video from the metro bus, however, showed Williams was not present on the bus at the time of the collision. Subsequently, Williams’ claim was denied and Philadelphia Insurance, who insured King County Metro, reported this claim to CIU as mandated by state law.

A bench warrant was issued after Williams failed to appear for her arraignment. CIU detectives contacted Williams via phone to speak with her about her bench warrant. They encouraged her to contact the court and take care of the warrant. Williams said she would contact the court and her attorney but failed to do so. Consequently, CIU detectives arrested Williams at her place of employment. She was taken into custody and booked into King County Jail.

CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with allied law enforcement agencies and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.

If you suspect someone of committing insurance fraud, report it to Kreidler’s investigators.