SECNAV Del Toro As-Written Remarks at the Polish Armed Forces Day

Remarks

Good evening, everyone. It’s wonderful to be here with you today to celebrate Polish Armed Forces Day.

Mr. Krzywosądzki and Major General Nolbert, thank you for inviting me and for your role in strengthening the partnership and friendship between our nations.

Poland and the United States share an enduring bond—a bond forged in a crucible of shared sacrifice and the common pursuit of freedom and liberty.

And this day, marking the Polish victory over Soviet forces in the Battle of Warsaw—known as the “Miracle of the Vistula” —commemorates that victory, and all those who fought for Polish independence throughout history.

Indeed, Poland’s long fight for freedom and the partnership between our nations stretches back all the way to the American Revolution and beyond.

“The Father of American Cavalry,” Casimir Pulaski, one of only eight honorary American citizens, fought for our freedom and independence.

Benjamin Franklin and the Marquis de Lafayette persuaded him to travel to the colonies, and he saw in the American people a struggle parallel to the fight for Polish independence after the partition by neighboring Russia, Prussia, and Austria.

By the time he arrived in the United States, he was renowned throughout Europe for his bravery and for his passion for his people—the Polish people.

He wrote to George Washington that “I came here, where freedom is being defended, to serve it, and to live or die for it.”

His feats of arms in his first engagement of the Revolutionary War—at the Battle of Brandywine—secured the Continental Army’s retreat and he was credited with saving the life of George Washington.

But most notably, he led a cavalry charge that turned the tide of the Battle of Savannah, where he was mortally wounded.

His actions and steadfast devotion to the most noble of ideals earned him his other sobriquet: the “Soldier of Liberty.”

But our partnership extends beyond the American Revolution.

Polish servicemembers have served alongside their American counterparts in around the globe, from World War I and World War II to today as NATO allies.

I am incredibly grateful to Poland for your support to our Sailors stationed at Aegis Ashore in Redzikowo.

And as Secretary Blinken highlighted during his stop in Warsaw last week, more than 80 percent of all aid for Ukraine flows through Poland.

Poland provides $4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine including tanks, aircraft, air defense, and helicopters.

And Poland continues to host around a million Ukrainian refugees.

Poland’s unwavering support for Ukraine in their fight against Russia’s illegal and immoral invasion demonstrates commitment to the enduring spirit of freedom and democratic values.

Your contributions have been invaluable, and your bravery has been an inspiration to all.

Let us honor the memory of Casimir Pulaski—and indeed all those who have served in the Polish armed forces.

Let us recommit ourselves to the ideals they fought and sacrificed for—and the ideals that unite our nations.

I am immensely proud to stand here today beside Poland and recognize our strong partnership and shared values.

May God bless the United States, Poland, our armed forces, and their families.

Thank you.