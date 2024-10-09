Berlin Barracks- Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3006631

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/7/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 62, Berlin

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Ryan Abreu-Grandfield

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police was conducting speed enforcement on VT RT 62 in the town of Berlin. The Trooper initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle travelling at 105 miles per hour in a posted 50 mile per hour zone. Ryan Abreu-Grandfield (26) from Barre, VT was identified as the operator and was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 11/14/24 at 0830 hours. Ryan was also issued a VCVC (Ticket) for speeding, violation of Title 23 VSA 1081(b), which upon conviction carries a penalty of 2 points and a waiver amount of $806.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/24 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

