Berlin Barracks- Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3006631

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez                          

STATION: VSP Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/7/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 62, Berlin

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Abreu-Grandfield                                               

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police was conducting speed enforcement on VT RT 62 in the town of Berlin. The Trooper initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle travelling at 105 miles per hour in a posted 50 mile per hour zone. Ryan Abreu-Grandfield (26) from Barre, VT was identified as the operator and was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 11/14/24 at 0830 hours. Ryan was also issued a VCVC (Ticket) for speeding, violation of Title 23 VSA 1081(b), which upon conviction carries a penalty of 2 points and a waiver amount of $806.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/24 @ 0830 hours         

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N 

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

