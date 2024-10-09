Berlin Barracks- Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3006631
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/7/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 62, Berlin
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Ryan Abreu-Grandfield
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police was conducting speed enforcement on VT RT 62 in the town of Berlin. The Trooper initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle travelling at 105 miles per hour in a posted 50 mile per hour zone. Ryan Abreu-Grandfield (26) from Barre, VT was identified as the operator and was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 11/14/24 at 0830 hours. Ryan was also issued a VCVC (Ticket) for speeding, violation of Title 23 VSA 1081(b), which upon conviction carries a penalty of 2 points and a waiver amount of $806.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/24 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
