SNAP Replacement Benefits Update- October 9, 2024

SNAP Mass Replacement Waiver Information:

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, DSS has requested a waiver from USDA that will allow us to automatically issue replacement benefits to current SNAP recipients residing in counties where 50% or more of the total population experienced a power outage lasting more than four (4) hours. The agency hopes the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) at the U.S. Department of Agriculture will make a decision on the waiver soon.

The amount of replacement benefits each SNAP household will receive is based on their monthly issuance date and determined by the federal government.

The submitted federal waiver includes 29 counties have met the 50% threshold:

Abbeville Aiken Allendale Anderson Bamberg Barnwell Calhoun Cherokee Chester Colleton Edgefield Fairfield Greenville Greenwood Hampton Jasper Laurens Lexington McCormick Marion Newberry Oconee Orangeburg Pickens Richland Saluda Spartanburg Union York

If the waiver is approved, SNAP recipients residing in these 29 counties will no longer need to individually apply for a replacement of their SNAP benefits.

Additional information will be provided as soon as the waiver application is approved, including how much households can expect to receive and when these benefits will be available on their EBT cards.

Information/Instructions for Current SNAP Recipients to Request a Replacement of SNAP Benefits due to a household misfortune (for recipients living outside the 29 counties included in the Mass Replacement Waiver).

SNAP recipients residing in counties that are not included in the federal Mass Replacement Waiver outlined below are still able to apply for a replacement of their September SNAP benefits if they lost food as a result of Hurricane Helene and/or power outages lasting more than four (4) hours.

Clients can apply for a replacement of their SNAP benefits in person or by emailing the required information to their local county DSS office.

Clients can download and complete an Affidavit of Loss Due To A Household Misfortune (DSS Form 1634B) from the SC Department of Social Services website (click here to download). In addition to the DSS Form 1634B, applicants must provide some form of verification to substantiate that their homes were in the affected areas. Types of verification include:

Newspaper Article

Letter from the Red Cross or a Food Bank

Website Printout Showing Outage or Loss (Examples: News website or power company notification of account outage)

Letter from a Landlord

Letter from an Insurance Company

Letter from the Electric Company

SNAP households residing in Beaufort, Dillon, Dorchester, Kershaw, Lancaster, and Williamsburg counties have until October 26, 2024, to report food loss resulting from Hurricane Helene.

SNAP recipients who experienced loss of electricity for more than four (4) hours living Berkeley, Charleston, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marlboro, and Sumter counties have until October 11, 2024, to report food loss due to Hurricane Helene.

