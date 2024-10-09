California’s Capitol Annex project is exempt from CEQA, court rules

California can proceed with a long-planned project to demolish and replace the 72-year-old building that has offices for the governor and legislators alongside the Capitol in Sacramento, over the objections of some neighborhood groups, a state appeals court says.

