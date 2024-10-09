Join the Fight Against Breast Cancer at the 9th Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Myrtle Beach Walk

5k Beach Walk participants walk along the beach during the annual event. The 5k Walk is back for its 9th year in Myrtle Beach, SC.

5k Beach Walk to Take Place on Saturday, October 12, 2024

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Cancer Society invites breast cancer survivors, thrivers, and community supporters to join in the 9th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5k Beach Walk, presented by Vacation Myrtle Beach. This event celebrates courage, hope, and the unification of communities in the fight to end breast cancer for everyone.

The walk will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at the Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark, located at 2913 S Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC. Registration for the event will begin at 8 a.m., and the walk will start on the beach at 10 a.m. Participants can look forward to a variety of activities, including food, music, games, face painting, a photo booth, vendors, raffles, and more. The event will also feature a Tribute Wall, allowing attendees to honor loved ones impacted by breast cancer. Music for the day will be provided by The Edutainment Group from Charlotte, NC, adding a lively and celebratory atmosphere to this important cause.

This year's event will feature inspiring survivor stories from two women: local Myrtle Beach survivor Wendy Evans and Tasha Void, a survivor visiting from Raleigh, NC. Their testimonies of strength and perseverance will encourage attendees and emphasize the significance of community support in the battle against breast cancer.

In addition to participating in the walk, there are additional ways to support Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. An online auction, hosted at VMBCaresAuction.com, offers a variety of Myrtle Beach area items including restaurant certificates, golf outings, attraction passes, show tickets, and hotel stays. The auction will run until noon on October 15, providing an excellent opportunity to bid on exciting items while contributing to the cause.

The group has also partnered with WonderWorks to offer discounted tickets for the Myrtle Beach location at just $15, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Making Strides. Tickets can be purchased online here with code ACS through October 14. The tickets are valid for one year, so even if you can’t attend immediately, you can still support the fight against breast cancer while enjoying a future visit to WonderWorks.

Breast cancer continues to be the most common cancer among women in the U.S., with over 313,510 new cases expected in 2024. Tragically, breast cancer will claim the lives of 42,250 women and 530 men this year. Locally, more than 11,000 cases are projected in North Carolina and over 5,800 cases in South Carolina.

While progress has been made—breast cancer death rates have dropped 44% since 1989 due to advancements in treatment and early detection—there remains a disparity in outcomes. Black women are 38% more likely to die from breast cancer than their white counterparts.

The American Cancer Society is currently funding more than $117 million in breast cancer research through 143 active grants. Through events like Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, the society aims to further these efforts and address health inequities while providing a supportive space for survivors, caregivers, and families.

##

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.