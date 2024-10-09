Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,593 in the last 365 days.

Age Strong Blog: Peterborough Senior Center BBQ with Operation P.E.A.C.E.

By Jordan Rich, Age Strong Staff

Fenway Park is not the only place to have fun in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood. Operation P.E.A.C.E., a program funded through Age Strong’s Older Americans Act grant, runs The Peterborough Senior Center. 

Located at 42 Peterborough Street with access at the rear entrance between 100-108 Jersey Street at Public Alley 935, the senior center offers a broad range of programs and activities from music wellness with Berklee College of Music to Tech Cafes with Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, another Age Strong-funded program. The center has a faithful following and a robust calendar of events. 

In August, the center held a summer cook-out, where participants expressed their joy in having a safe dedicated space to socialize, learn, and receive support. 

If you’re interested in visiting the Peterborough Senior Center or would like to learn more, call 617-536-7154 or email Tracey at tracey@operationpeaceboston.org.

Operation P.E.A.C.E offers additional wellness, social, and technology programs at their Dorchester location. For more information call 617-533-7940 or email info@operationpeaceboston.org.

Click here for more information. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Age Strong Blog: Peterborough Senior Center BBQ with Operation P.E.A.C.E.

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more