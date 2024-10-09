Age Strong Blog: Peterborough Senior Center BBQ with Operation P.E.A.C.E.

Fenway Park is not the only place to have fun in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood. Operation P.E.A.C.E., a program funded through Age Strong’s Older Americans Act grant, runs The Peterborough Senior Center.

Located at 42 Peterborough Street with access at the rear entrance between 100-108 Jersey Street at Public Alley 935, the senior center offers a broad range of programs and activities from music wellness with Berklee College of Music to Tech Cafes with Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, another Age Strong-funded program. The center has a faithful following and a robust calendar of events.

In August, the center held a summer cook-out, where participants expressed their joy in having a safe dedicated space to socialize, learn, and receive support.

If you’re interested in visiting the Peterborough Senior Center or would like to learn more, call 617-536-7154 or email Tracey at tracey@operationpeaceboston.org.

Operation P.E.A.C.E offers additional wellness, social, and technology programs at their Dorchester location. For more information call 617-533-7940 or email info@operationpeaceboston.org.

Click here for more information.