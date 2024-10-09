Age Strong Blog: Feliz aniversario, Nuevo Dia!

Age Strong and Commissioner Emily Shea are happy to wish Nuevo Dia Adult Day Health Center a Happy 2nd Anniversary! On August 27, Commissioner Shea joined Nuevo Dia’s founders and participants for a celebratory outdoor luncheon. Guests were treated to live music, anniversary speeches, and giveaways.

Nuevo Dia has welcomed eligible individuals to the center since opening at 75 Amory Street in Roxbury in 2022. Nuevo Dia is a Latinx adult day health program with an inclusive environment and culturally appropriate activities and meals. The center offers a variety of support services and programming that keeps attendees both safe and engaged.

Nuevo Dia serves both older adults and people with disabilities with nursing, social, physical, nutritional, and recreational services in a setting designed to promote overall health and well-being.

If you’d like to know if you qualify for adult day health center services, begin by calling your doctor. For more information about Nuevo Dia ADH or to schedule a tour call 617-959-6593 or click here for more information.