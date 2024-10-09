Vibrant Occasions Proudly Caters The Gaines House 16th Annual Sandra Wilson Cherry Awards Dinner

The Gaines House 16th Annual Sandra Wilson Cherry Awards Dinner takes place on Thursday, October 24, 2024, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the Chenal Event Venue in Little Rock The Gaines House in Little Rock, Arkansas. Menu for The Gaines House for the 16th Annual Sandra Wilson Cherry Awards Dinner.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Occasions Catering is honored to announce its partnership with The Gaines House for the 16th Annual Sandra Wilson Cherry Awards Dinner, taking place on Thursday, October 24, 2024, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the Chenal Event Venue in Little Rock, Arkansas. This event will celebrate two distinguished honorees, The Honorable Annabelle Davis Clinton Imber Tuck and The Honorable Joyce Williams Warren, while raising funds to support Gaines House's mission of helping homeless women with disabilities transition to independent living.

Vibrant Occasions Catering is dedicated to making this evening not only a celebration of the honorees’ achievements but also a culinary experience to remember. The specially curated menu will feature fresh, local ingredients and creative presentations designed to complement the elegance of the event.

Menu Highlights:

- Caribbean Citrus Chicken: Boneless chicken breast draped with a refreshing mango salsa

- Wild Rice Pilaf: A wild rice blend seasoned with sautéed mushrooms, celery, and fresh parsley

- Roasted Broccolini: Lightly seasoned and roasted to perfection with extra virgin olive oil

- Vegan/Vegetarian Option: Stuffed Acorn Squash: A show-stopping vegan dish featuring P. Allen Smith’s Ralston Farms’ Harvest Blend Rice, chickpeas, spinach, peppers, corn, dried cranberries, and toasted walnuts, topped with vegan cucumber aioli

- Garden Salad: Served with a house vinaigrette

- Dinner Rolls: Freshly baked wheat rolls

For dessert, guests will enjoy a selection of decadent options alternating between:

- Westrock Coffee Mocha Crème Brûlée: A rich cream infused with Westrock Coffee and milk chocolate

- Crystal Ridge Pecan Pie Moonshine Pineapple Shooters: Pineapple compote with brown butter pineapple puree, topped with toasted graham cracker crumbs

Guests will also be treated to unsweetened iced tea and water served at their tables throughout the evening.

Supporting The Gaines House:

Proceeds from the event and the accompanying silent auction will benefit The Gaines House, a nonprofit organization that has transformed the lives of women across Arkansas since its founding in 1967. With an astounding 90% success rate, Gaines House provides its residents with the tools and support they need to achieve independence.

“We are incredibly proud to be part of this event and support such an important cause,” said Mary Krikorian of Vibrant Occasions Catering. “It’s our privilege to create a meal that honors the spirit of community and resilience that The Gaines House fosters in the lives of so many women.”

Event Details:

- Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

- Time: 6:00-9:00 PM

- Location: Chenal Event Venue, Little Rock, Arkansas

- Tickets & Sponsorship: Purchase tickets here:

https://www.thegaineshouse.org/sandra-wilson-cherry-award-dinner-tickets

- Menu: Catered by Vibrant Occasions Catering

Join us for an evening of celebration, delicious food, and heartfelt recognition of two outstanding women, all while supporting a mission that continues to change lives in Arkansas.

About Vibrant Occasions Catering:

Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.

To explore the array of catering options offered at Vibrant Occasions, please contact:

Mary Krikorian

Managing Partner

Vibrant Occasions

Email: mary@vibrantoccasionscatering.com

For media inquiries about Vibrant Occasions, please contact:

Meredith Corning

PR Agency

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

Email: meredith@meredithcorning.com

