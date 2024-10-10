Dr. Timothy Leach Highlights the Importance of Awareness and Screening During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By providing the right tools, education, and support, we aim to help our patients take charge of their health and navigate their breast cancer screening process with confidence.” — Dr. Timothy Leach

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Timothy A. Leach, MD, and his team at Timothy A. Leach, MD, Inc. are emphasizing the importance of breast cancer education, early detection, and clear patient communication to ensure optimal outcomes. With breast cancer affecting 1 in 8 women in the United States, Dr. Leach is dedicated to helping patients stay informed about their breast cancer risk and screening results.Supporting Patients Through Education and ScreeningBreast cancer remains one of the most prevalent health concerns for women. Dr. Leach's practice is committed to educating patients about their unique risk factors, which include both non-modifiable factors—such as genetics and family history—and modifiable factors, like diet and lifestyle choices.Early detection plays a crucial role in reducing breast cancer mortality. National guidelines recommend annual mammograms starting at age 40. Women who undergo regular mammograms reduce their risk of dying from breast cancer by up to 60% within 10 years of diagnosis and 47% within 20 years. For women at high risk due to family history or genetic mutations, earlier and more frequent screenings may be necessary, including the use of MRI in addition to mammography.Personalized Communication and Patient CareAt Timothy A. Leach, MD, Inc., patient care extends beyond just screenings. Dr. Leach's practice ensures that every patient receives personalized communication regarding their mammogram results. "Our goal is to make sure that each patient is fully informed about their imaging results," explains Dr. Leach. "For those at higher risk or requiring additional imaging, we provide clear guidance and next steps, including referrals for further testing or consultations."Whether through personalized letters or consultations, Dr. Leach and his team are committed to empowering patients to make informed decisions about their breast health . By providing patients with the information and support they need, the practice helps alleviate anxiety surrounding breast cancer screenings and ensures a path forward for those requiring additional care.Breast Cancer Awareness: A Call to ActionBreast Cancer Awareness Month serves as a reminder for women to take proactive steps in maintaining their breast health. Dr. Leach encourages women to schedule their mammograms and discuss their personal risk factors, whether related to family history, genetics, or lifestyle."At our practice, we believe that awareness is the first step towards prevention," Dr. Leach emphasizes. "By providing the right tools, education, and support, we aim to help our patients take charge of their health and navigate their breast cancer screening process with confidence."About Timothy A. Leach, MD, Inc.Dr. Timothy Leach is a highly respected OB/GYN based in Walnut Creek, California, with over 26 years of experience in women's health. His practice offers comprehensive care, including breast cancer screenings, gynecological services, minimally invasive surgeries, and personalized care for women at all stages of life. Dr. Leach is dedicated to providing compassionate, informed care to his patients and serves as the Medical Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology at John Muir Health's Walnut Creek Medical Center.For more information on breast cancer screenings or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.leachobgyn.com/ or contact the office at (925) 935-6952.

