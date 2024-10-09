Department of Health partners with local responders to tackle opioid crisis

For immediate release: October 09, 2024 (24-120)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health has partnered with emergency medical service (EMS) providers in several counties to launch a pilot program that allows EMS responders to administer buprenorphine in the field.

Buprenorphine is a medication that helps treat opioid use disorder and reduce the risk of future opioid overdoses. Many patients experience immediate withdrawal symptoms after an overdose, and this medication helps alleviate those symptoms and simultaneously start medication treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD). The medication temporarily stabilizes patients and provides short-term relief from withdrawal symptoms to help responders better engage in conversations around treatment, recovery, and social services.

"The Department of Health is determined to help Washingtonians live healthy and fulfilling lives, and to stop this opioid crisis from robbing those lives from our neighbors, friends, and family members," said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. "This pilot program will help us reach that goal and will put critical care closer to the people who need it most. We’re grateful to our first responders for being on the frontlines in this critical effort."

Between 2018 and 2023, the opioid crisis claimed 9,251 lives in Washington and negatively affected countless more. The large increase in opioid-related overdose deaths has largely been driven by an epidemic of illicit fentanyl. While much work has been done and progress is being made, many Washingtonians continue to be trapped by these harmful drugs.

In many cases, EMS workers are the only healthcare providers a person with OUD may interact with and receive care. This added tool will help first responders save more lives and help connect individuals with OUD with resources and permanent treatment.

Seven Washington counties have joined the pilot program, and three are already administering buprenorphine through their EMS providers. To date, the Seattle Fire Department has given 39 doses. Paramedics are also providing buprenorphine in Clallam and Spokane Counties. Clark, Snohomish, San Juan, and Whatcom Counties have been approved to participate in the pilot program. Seattle Fire plans to expand the pilot to include specially trained emergency medical technicians (EMTs) soon.

The department is grateful to the counties and fire departments for joining the pilot program and for helping to reach more Washingtonians in need.

