AI Innovator Parsley Appoints Jaye Connolly to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parsley360, Inc. (Parsley™), an emerging PaaS company empowering corporate performance through its innovative use of data-driven, empathetic artificial intelligence (AI) to holistically align people, process, and performance, today announced the appointment of Jaye Connolly to its board of directors. Ms. Connolly brings 40 years of expertise in technology, healthcare services, climate solutions, and corporate governance, further strengthening Parsley’s board as the company scales its empathy-enabled AI platform.Ms. Connolly joins Parsley’s founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Sheryl Anjanette; co-founder and chief science officer, Craig Martin; and Antonio J. Viana, non-executive board member and former ARM executive, on the board of directors. Together, they form a leadership team focused on driving innovation and solving complex, systems-based challenges faced by today’s organizations.Currently the CEO and Chairman of RippleNami, Inc. , an Africa-focused technology company, Ms. Connolly has redefined traceability and transparency through her company’s blockchain-enabled visualization platform. She also serves as Chairman of the Board for Caelum Resources, Inc. , a carbon credit company focused on aggregating African carbon offsets to benefit governments and citizens across the continent. Ms. Connolly previously ran an AI healthcare technology company that was successfully sold to Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group. In her extensive career, she has been pivotal in leading accretive acquisitions totaling more than $2 billion in revenue, and she brings unparalleled insight into technology, process improvement, and corporate scalability."Jaye’s broad expertise and her leadership in building flexible, scalable infrastructures that support both growth and profitability make her an invaluable addition to Parsley’s board," said Sheryl Anjanette, founder and CEO of Parsley. "We are thrilled to have her join our team as we continue pushing boundaries and redefining corporate performance through our emotionally intelligent AI platform."Parsley’s mission of integrating empathetic AI into human-centered corporate performance solutions is well aligned with Ms. Connolly’s vision for using technology to solve complex, systemic challenges. Her leadership in AI, blockchain, and SaaS models positions her perfectly to contribute to Parsley’s next phase of growth.Reflecting on her appointment, Ms. Connolly said, “I’m honored to be part of this elite board, where technology meets empathy in ways the world has never seen. Under the visionary leadership of Sheryl Anjanette, alongside AI pioneers like Craig Martin, and trailblazers like Mark Morsch, chief technology officer who helped pioneer AI at A-Life Medical, now part of Optum, Parsley is not just following trends—it’s creating something entirely new. This human-centric AI company is redefining what’s possible, and I’m excited to contribute to its extraordinary mission."Parsley continues to drive transformative change in today’s complex work environments, addressing critical challenges such as retention, burnout, and productivity through its emotionally intelligent AI platform. The company's unique approach allows it to deliver personalized insights that empower organizations to optimize their people’s potential, fostering higher engagement, performance, and sustainable results.About Parsley360, Inc.Parsley360, Inc. (Parsley™) is a pioneering enterprise-level performance optimization system that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and behavioral analytics to accelerate the development, management, and optimization of high-performing teams, individuals, and organizations. Parsley provides on-demand personalized guidance and support through its emotionally intelligent AI, designed to close gaps in perception, performance, and execution. By addressing root issues like trust, belonging, and well-being, Parsley delivers measurable results, improving engagement, satisfaction, and ROI. At the core of Parsley’s innovation is its proprietary MEG (Measurement, Evaluation, and Guidance) framework, which creates a platform for continuous learning and growth, driving sustainable improvements in individual and organizational performance.

