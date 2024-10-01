AI Innovator Parsley Appoints Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana to Board of Directors

Technology Leader Brings Extensive Experience to Help Parsley Scale Its Empathy-Enabled AI Platform to Accelerate Growth in Corporate Performance Solutions

Parsley’s holistic approach to integrating emotionally intelligent AI into human-centered applications is absolutely groundbreaking.” — Antonio J. Viana

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parsley360, Inc. (Parsley™), an emerging PaaS company empowering corporate performance through its innovative use of data-driven, empathetic artificial intelligence (AI) to holistically align people, process, and performance, announced today the appointment of Antonio J. Viana as a board director effective immediately. Mr. Viana joins Parsley’s founder, chairman and CEO, Sheryl Anjanette and co-founder and chief science officer, Craig Martin as the company’s first non-executive director.Mr. Viana is a seasoned technology executive, having held several senior executive positions at ARM Holdings including President and EVP of Commercial and Global development, Global Director of the ARM Foundry Program, and Executive VP of Worldwide Sales. Mr. Viana is currently the chairman of the board of BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF), the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic Al chips and IP, and a non-executive director of Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP), a leading provider of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect.“Antonio’s extensive knowledge in bringing emerging technologies to market and his commitment to our mission of AI for good are invaluable assets to Parsley,” said CEO Sheryl Anjanette. “His combined technology and go-to-market experience will help us steer our technological innovations, catalyze our commercial focus and support the executive team to meet our objectives.”Parsley connects the core elements of human performance optimization—measurement, insights, and guidance—with the seamless use of emotionally intelligent AI to tackle large systems-based challenges like retention, burnout, and productivity. Parsley’s empathy-enabled platform addresses underlying systemic factors such as trust, belonging, and engagement, identifying potential problems early before they silently escalate into larger, more costly concerns. This is achieved by providing on-demand access to individualized coaching for all employees in the organization.“Parsley’s holistic approach to integrating emotionally intelligent AI into human-centered applications is absolutely groundbreaking," said Mr. Viana. “The team’s vision for addressing critical issues like retention, burnout, and productivity through a personalized and empathetic platform is robust, unique, and world-class. In joining the board of directors, I’m thrilled to collaborate with this talented group of professionals as we work to transform the way organizations approach performance and well-being.”Parsley is uniquely equipped to drive transformative change in today’s complex work environments, thanks to a team of seasoned experts in AI, behavioral science, and organizational development. With decades of experience and groundbreaking technology, Parsley is able to address the most critical challenges businesses face today. By integrating empathetic AI, Parsley delivers personalized insights that empower organizations to maximize their people’s potential, fostering higher performance, deeper engagement, and lasting, sustainable outcomes.About Parsley360, Inc.Parsley360, Inc. (Parsley™) is a pioneering enterprise-level performance optimization system that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and behavioral analytics to accelerate the development, management, and optimization of high-performing teams, individuals, and organizations. Parsley provides on-demand personalized guidance and support through its emotionally intelligent AI, designed to close gaps in perception, performance, and execution. By addressing root issues like trust, belonging, and well-being, Parsley delivers measurable results, improving engagement, satisfaction, and ROI. At the core of Parsley’s innovation is its proprietary MEG (Measurement, Evaluation, and Guidance) framework, which creates a platform for continuous learning and growth, driving sustainable improvements in individual and organizational performance.Additional information is available at https://www.parsley360.com

