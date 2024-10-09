Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In New Braunfels

TEXAS, October 9 - October 9, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Celebrating Women-Owned Businesses, Featuring First Lady Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2024 Governor’s Small Business Summit with special guest First Lady Cecilia Abbott will be held in New Braunfels on Wednesday, October 16. Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business. The New Braunfels summit will celebrate women businesses owners and entrepreneurs in Texas.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes our small businesses,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas offers opportunities and partnership for diverse businesses of all sizes to grow and succeed. I am proud Texas is home to more than 1.25 million women business owners. When women are empowered and thrive, their families, businesses, and communities prosper. Together, we will build a bigger, better Texas for our children and our grandchildren.”

The Governor's Small Business Summit — New Braunfels brings together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other women business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. The event is co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Governor’s Commission for Women, the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Governor’s Small Business Summit — New Braunfels

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at 10:00 AM – 3:30 PM

The Venue

2032 Central Plaza

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Special Guest Speaker: Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott

Session Topics Include:

Skill Development, Employee Well-Being, and Childcare in the Modern Workplace

Cybersecurity: Protecting Your Small Business in a Digital Economy

A Conversation with Women Entrepreneurs

Access to Finance & Funding

Tips & Tricks for Scaling Your Small Business

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots. For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/events.

Registration is also open for all upcoming 2024 Governor’s Small Business Summit locations:

October 31: Sweetwater

November 14: Wichita Falls (Veteran-Focused)

December 5: Kaufman

For more information and to register for any Summit above, visit: gov.texas.gov/events.

The Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars to share information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.