6th Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries expands its scale to facilitate international cultural and artistic exchange

MACAU, October 9 - Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, with the support of the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Municipal Affairs Bureau, TDM - Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., and Air Macau Company Limited, the 6th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” will be held from October to December this year. The event is held in parallel with the “2024 GEG Lusofonia Festival”, and also features 70 sessions of activities, including the “Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”, the “China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival”, the “Tito Paris Concert with the Macao Chinese Orchestra”, the “Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair”, the “GEG Traditional Music and Dance Performance in the Community”, and wine tasting workshops, counting with the participation of nearly 700 artists and performers at historical cultural heritage buildings, local neighbourhoods and modern theatres, revealing the splendour of cultural integration between different regions.

The presentation of the programme of the 6th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” was held today (9 October) at the Taipa Houses, and was attended by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; the Member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Isabel Celeste Jorge; the Member of the Executive Committee of Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., Cheang Kong Pou; the Vice President of Air Macau Company Limited, Anabela Rosa; the Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Philip Cheng; the Chief Marketing Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited, Zoe Zou; and the Executive Director of the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Lo Sek Ieong, among others. The details of the programme were presented and a performance by local Portuguese art group Goa Groovie Band was held, creating a lively atmosphere. IC hopes the Festival can further the cultural and artistic exchange between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries, leverage the bridging role of Macao as “a base for exchange and cooperation where diverse cultures coexist with Chinese culture as the mainstream”, and advance the establishment of Macao as a cultural exchange centre for China and the Portuguese-speaking countries.

Lusofonia Festival held for two weeks for the first time, promoting the culture of Goa, Daman and Diu

Jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and Galaxy Entertainment Group, this edition of the Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-Speaking Countries will be once again be held in parallel with the “2024 GEG Lusofonia Festival”. This year’s Lusofonia Festival will be held for an extended period of two weekends for the first time from 25 to 27 October, and from 1 to 3 November at the Taipa Houses, from Friday to Sunday, with a focus on the culture of Goa, Damão and Diu, which will feature handicrafts and specialities as well as performances by 10 groups from the Portuguese-speaking countries and 35 local Portuguese-speaking artists.

Embracing its 27th edition this year, the Lusofonia Festival combines music and dance, games, gastronomy and cultures from different Portuguese-speaking countries and regions, allowing the public to experience their vitality. Cultural exhibitors from the Portuguese-speaking communities residing in Macao, namely Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Goa, Daman and Diu, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, East Timor, as well as the Macanese communities will showcase music, arts and crafts, traditional costumes, gastronomy and touristic information during the three-day event, introducing the public to the long-standing festive traditions and diverse folk customs of the countries and regions.

In addition, the “GEG Traditional Music and Dance Performance in the Community” will also introduce lively performances by the artistic group “Guangdong Zhongshan Torch Singing and Dance Troupe” from Mainland China and eight art troupes from the Portuguese-speaking countries and regions, namely Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe, East Timor and Goa, Daman and Diu, in different districts during the Festival, showcasing the appeal of performing arts of China and the Portuguese-speaking countries.

Film Festival creates an interesting contrast; picture book fair invites families to enjoy pleasure from reading

With the continuous support with Galaxy Entertainment Group, the China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival, themed “Creating an Interesting Contrast”, will present nearly 30 films from China (including Macao) and the Portuguese-speaking countries and regions to create a series of heartfelt, fantastic and interesting dialogue and exchange. The opening film Escape from the 21st Century, directed by Li Yang, will be screened at the Galaxy Cinemas, Galaxy Macau™ on 22 November; a range of outstanding film productions from China and the Portuguese-speaking countries will be screened at Cinematheque · Passion between 23 November and 13 December; and the “Outdoor Screening – New Visual Forces in Macau” will be held at the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards area, featuring four short films from this year's “Local View Power” Programme. Amidst the coastal breeze, participants will experience how local filmmakers use film to portray various aspects of Macao. A number of intriguing outreach activities, including post-screening seminars, parent-child activities, and workshops will be held, allowing more members of the public to feel the vitality of life and experience the sparkling collision brought by the cultural exchange between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries in the works.

Themed “Forest Carnival”, the Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair will be held from 25 October to 3 November at the Nostalgic House of Taipa Houses, displaying and selling more than 500 picture books and children’s books mainly in Chinese or Portuguese for ten consecutive days. Admission is free. During the Book Fair, outreach activities such as “Picture books Reading by 100 people”, lectures and workshops will also be held. In addition to purchasing books, readers can also participate in interactive activities to gain an in-depth understanding of the creative process and stories behind the books, and enhance their understanding and interest in picture book art.

Annual arts exhibition and Cape Verde traditional music

The Cultural Affairs Bureau and Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A. jointly organise the Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries for the first time. The annual arts exhibition has been expanded its scale and is themed “Memories‧Legacies‧Mutations”, featuring a total of 136 pieces/sets of artworks by 23 artists from Mainland China, Macao, Portugal, Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe, and East Timor, which are created in a variety of media, including painting, interactive video and multimedia installations. The exhibition will be held from 25 October at the Macao Museum of Art and the Exhibitions Gallery of the Taipa Houses, and the public artworks will be presented at Rua da Felicidade from January next year.

The “Tito Paris Concert with the Macao Chinese Orchestra” will be held on 15 November. Born into a family of musicians, Tito Paris is a well-known musician, composer and singer from Cape Verde. At the age of seven, he started playing the guitar. Tito Paris’ sound is characterized by the openness of Cape Verdean musical styles fusing mornas, funanás and coladeiras into the sounds of jazz, rock, salsa and flamenco, maintaining the typically Creole flavour rendered with his characteristic hoarse voice. With a musical career spanning over 40 years and full of successes, his works are on sale all over the world, from New York to Paris, promoting Cape Verdean music and its talent. Under the baton of Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Macao Chinese Orchestra, Zhang Lie, Tito Paris will perform his songs adapted to traditional Chinese instruments, unfolding a harmonious fusion of Chinese and Cape Verdean sounds. Tickets for the concert are priced at MOP400, MOP300 and MOP200. More information about ticket purchase will be announced in due course.

Furthermore, the “Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” will feature six wine tasting workshops, allowing participants to learn the knowledge and culture of delicious wines.

For more information about the “Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”, please visit the thematic website at www.icm.gov.mo/FCP.