AXYS to Establish New Operations in Winchester

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that AXYS, a leading engineering and consulting firm specializing in building management and security systems, will invest $2,188,000 to establish new operations in the City of Winchester. The company will lease a 10,000 square-foot, three-suite building, creating 46 new jobs.

"AXYS' decision to establish operations in Winchester reinforces Virginia's position as a hub for cutting-edge technology services," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "This investment not only creates new jobs but also strengthens our growing network of companies supporting mission-critical facilities and data centers."

"This new operation highlights the strength of Virginia's technology talent pipeline," said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. "AXYS' investment of over $2.1 million will enhance the Commonwealth's already solid position as a national leader in supporting innovative companies in the tech sector looking to build data centers.”

“AXYS focuses on delivering innovative engineering solutions and advancing technology for our clients,” said AXYS Chief Technology Officer Shane Ranck. “We are excited to partner and expand with the state of Virginia, which will open up exponential pathways for success. Virginia’s emphasis on and prioritization of key markets that we currently serve, such as data centers, manufacturing, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and more, enables us to better serve our clients.”

“The City of Winchester's economy is thriving, with low unemployment and strong infrastructure, thanks to its strategic location and effective governance,” said Winchester City Manager Dan Hoffman. “The city's strong economy is a testament to its business-friendly environment and skilled workforce.”

“The announcement of AXYS establishing new operations in the City of Winchester is good news for our community and Virginia,” said Senator Timmy French. “The success of this project demonstrates the importance of local, regional, and state collaboration to promote growth and target opportunities for future economic investments.”

"It's great to hear that this consulting firm is locating in the City of Winchester offering much-needed employment opportunities,” said Delegate William Wiley. “We are hopeful that the data center industry will look to expand in the greater Northern Shenandoah Valley for the foreseeable future."

AXYS is a consulting firm that delivers solutions for mission-critical facilities through standardization, auditing, and design. The company has significantly impacted data center facility operations by providing comprehensive operational technology solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of clients. AXYS chose Winchester for its new operations due to the city's proximity to local data centers, the availability of skilled talent in the area, and convenient access to businesses along the I-81 corridor.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Winchester to secure the project for Virginia and will support AXYS's job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia's commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

AXYS will locate its new operations at 629 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, VA 22601.