Jason Farr of Aviara Pavers Earns Master Craftsman Status, Joins Old Castle APG Belgard Advisory Council

San Diego, CA – Aviara Pavers, a leading Paving Contractor in San Diego, is thrilled to announce that its founder, Jason Farr, has earned the Master Craftsman title as of 2024. This recognition reflects his years of dedication and expertise in paver installation. This title signifies an ongoing commitment to high-quality workmanship and consistent performance over several years.

“Achieving this status wasn’t immediate,” said Farr. “It took almost five years of working closely with the manufacturer, maintaining a strong track record, and consistently delivering on the standards they set. It’s not a permanent title either, so it pushes us to keep meeting those expectations.”

Farr’s journey to Master Craftsman in San Diego recognition represents the growing trust between Aviara Pavers and its clients, a relationship built on attention to detail and high standards in both design and execution.

In addition to this achievement, Farr was recently selected to join the Old Castle APG Belgard Advisory Council, a group of professionals from across North America who meet to discuss trends in the paver and landscaping industry. As a member of the council, Farr contributes to discussions on regional economics, industry challenges, and product development initiatives.

“There’s value in hearing what’s happening in different parts of the country,” Farr noted. “It gives us insight into larger market trends, and it’s helpful for staying ahead with new techniques or products.”

Aviara Pavers has also had the opportunity to work with well-known clients, including retired Major League Baseball pitcher Brett Tomko, further reflecting the company’s reach and reputation in the industry.

The San Diego pavers applies its founder’s wisdom, discipline, and excellence to every paving project its team takes on, such as pool decks, outdoor living spaces, and the following specialist paving services:

Driveway Paving: Aviara Pavers’ Driveway paving in San Diego offers a functional yet low-maintenance, well-constructed driveway that effortlessly adds curb appeal to every outdoor space. With highly qualified and trained driveway designers, the top pavers can add beauty and functionality to residential driveways so families have a safe surface to walk, drive, and park on.

Patio Paving: Using only first-class materials and equipment, the leading paving contractor can improve a home’s style and aesthetics through professional Patio paving in San Diego. This provides homeowners with complete control over designs to ensure their outdoor space is perfectly optimized and their property value is increased.

Entry-Way Paving: Aviara Pavers Entry-way paving in San Diego can create a well-designed walkway for families to make a grand entrance and connect the landscape to their home to bring an inviting and warm appeal to every property.

About Aviara Pavers

Aviara Pavers is a Southern California-based company that specializes in custom paver and hardscape design. Founded by Jason Farr, the company is known for its craftsmanship and client-focused approach to creating durable, aesthetically pleasing outdoor spaces.

To learn more about Aviara Pavers, please visit the website at https://www.aviarapavers.com/

