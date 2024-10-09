Shawnda Huffman Awarded Idaho Business Review's Top 50 Women of the Year for Second Consecutive Year

Tuuti — Creative Communications Agency

Tuuti Agency CEO Honored by IBR for Her Community and Business Impact

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 19th annual Idaho Business Review (IBR) awarded their 2024 Top 50 Women of the Year honorees, featuring an impressive group of accomplished mentors, entrepreneurs, and leaders across various industries and professions in Idaho. CEO and Founder of Tuuti Agency, Shawnda Huffman, was recognized as one of these top 50 women for the second year in a row.

The Idaho Business Review’s panel of judges carefully reviewed hundreds of nominations before selecting this year's top 50 honorees. These individuals were chosen based on four key criteria: professional achievement, leadership, mentorship, and community service. Each recipient is recognized for their impactful contributions to Idaho’s business community.

Every year, the Idaho Business Review reveals its Woman of the Year at the awards gala. The honorees are also invited to an exclusive meet-and-greet reception, where they can connect with past winners. In addition, honorees are featured in a celebratory magazine that is distributed at the awards event and then released to the public on September 20th.

MaKayla Beaudoin, Creative Director at Tuuti, accepted the honoree award on Huffman’s behalf at this year’s awards gala. Beaudoin shares, "It was a privilege to accept this award for Shawnda. Being surrounded by women who are transforming our community is truly inspiring. Shawnda’s leadership sets a high bar, and I aspire to contribute as she has, both professionally and personally."

Huffman adds, “It is truly an honor to be listed among such an incredible group of women leaders. Getting to know many of them personally and collaborating within our community has been a true gift. I’m excited for the year ahead and for the opportunity to help shape Boise’s future with these remarkable women.”

The awards gala took place on Thursday, September 19th at the Boise Centre. At the event, women leaders were celebrated from all over the state. For more information about the awards gala and to view the full list of honorees, visit https://idahobusinessreview.com/2024/09/20/meet-ibrs-women-of-the-year/.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is an award-winning, female-owned creative communications marketing agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and consumers. Some of the services they provide include content generation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Director of Public Relations for Tuuti, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.

