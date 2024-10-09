International honors continue for Memphis riverfront

The 31-acre, $61 million Tom Lee Park is managed by Memphis River Parks Partnership Tom Lee Park is home to a public monument of 33 stone thrones – one for Tom Lee and each of the 32 people he saved from drowning – by artist Theaster Gates. The Monument to Listening is part of the Mellon Foundation’s $500 million Monuments Project. Tom Lee Park has fast become a top destination on the Memphis riverfront The Memphis riverfront offers serene spaces to enjoy views of the Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Memphis riverfront has been honored with an American Society of Landscape Architects Professional Award and a certified SITES designation. Both add to the international recognition Tom Lee Park has received since opening in September 2023.Tom Lee Park received an honors award in the urban design category of the ASLA Professional Awards . Among the winners in the category were projects in China, Thailand and New York City.The SITES designation for Tom Lee Park recognizes the park’s sustainability in the planning, design, construction and management of landscapes and other outdoor spaces.ASLA Professional AwardsEach year, the ASLA Professional Awards honor the best in landscape architecture from around the globe. The prestige of the ASLA awards program relies in large part on the high caliber of the juries convened each year to review submissions.Founded in 1899, ASLA is the professional association for landscape architects in the United States, representing more than 15,000 members. Landscape architects create healthy, safe and beautiful outdoor places for everyone.In addition to Tom Lee Park, honorees in this year’s urban design category were African Ancestors Memorial Garden in Charleston, S.C.; Alpine Garden and Amphitheater in Lijiang, Yunnan, China; Benjakitti Forest Park in Bangkok, Thailand; EcoCommons in Atlanta; Louisiana Children’s Museum in New Orleans; Sandy Hook Memorial in Newton, Ct.; St. John’s Terminal in New York City; and The Bay in Sarasota, Fla.SITES designationSITES is a rating system that guides, evaluates and certifies a project’s sustainability in the planning, design, construction and management of landscapes and other outdoor spaces.SITES projects enhance biodiversity and mitigate climate change while conserving resources, improving public health and protecting critical ecosystems. SITES-certified projects help reduce water demand, filter and reduce stormwater runoff, enhance biodiversity, provide pollinator and wildlife habitat, reduce energy consumption, improve air quality, improve human health, increase outdoor recreation opportunities and much more.Other national, international recognition for Tom Lee ParkFast Company magazine lauded the remarkable change on the Memphis riverfront, naming Tom Lee Park one of the top three urban design World Changing Ideas . The Life on the River playground in Tom Lee Park was named one of the 11 Most Unique Playgrounds in the U.S. by Mental Floss. The London Times included Tom Lee Park among the must-do activities during 48 hours in Memphis in its article This is America’s Most Fun City Right Now — Here’s Why. Bilbao Metropoli 30 named the park one of the best 100 projects in the world for 2023.About Memphis River Parks PartnershipMemphis River Parks Partnership is a nonprofit public-private partnership that works with and for the people of Memphis to trigger the transformative power of the Mississippi River. The Partnership manages six miles of the Memphis riverfront and has raised $80 million for public parks and assets along the Mississippi River over the past seven years. The Partnership’s properties include Tom Lee Park, a 31-acre park named in honor of Memphian Tom Lee, who couldn’t swim but saved 32 people when a sternwheeler capsized in the Mississippi River in 1925. Since its opening Labor Day weekend 2023, Tom Lee Park has drawn one million visitors. The park is the subject of the documentary Tom Lee Park: A Riverfront for Everyone that aired on PBS. More information about Memphis River Parks Partnership is available at memphisriverparks.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.