Riverfront visionary leaving Memphis River Parks Partnership

Carol Coletta, president and CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership, is leaving the organization to begin a new stage in her career. The board will conduct a national search for her successor.

The 31-acre, $61 million Tom Lee Park opened on Labor Day 2023 and has welcomed one million visitors in its first year

In June the Partnership broke ground on the Memphis Flyway, the one-of-a-kind attraction that will be the only free and ADA-accessible observation deck on the Mississippi River. It will open in 2026 and is expected to draw more than one million visitors a year.

The Life on the River playground in Tom Lee Park has been named one of the 11 Most Unique Playgrounds in the U.S. by Mental Floss