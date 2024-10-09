Ramsey County Courthouse Power Outage

The Ramsey County Courthouse will be without power for portions of the afternoon on October 9. This may cause courthouse closure after 3:00 p.m. Staff will still be available to assist. Please call 662-1309 for the clerk of court or 662-1307 for juvenile court.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.