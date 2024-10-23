echo3D Introduces CLO3D File Support to Expand 3D Digital Asset Management for Fashion & Retail Teams

echo3D supports CLO3D echo3D platform CLO3D file on echo3D

echo3D offers a robust 3D digital asset management (DAM) solution for companies to secure, optimize, and share 3D models and scans across their organization.

We are thrilled that echo3D now supports an even wider range of 3D file formats. The inclusion of CLO3D enables us to provide a comprehensive 3D DAM solution to clients across many creative industries” — Alon Grinshpoon, CEO of echo3D

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the DAM New York 2024 conference, echo3D , a leading provider of 3D digital asset management solutions, announced it now supports CLO3D files. With this milestone, echo3D underscores its commitment to streamlining the 3D design workflows of teams working in all industries, including marketing echo3D helps teams using CLO3D files to improve collaboration on their 3D design projects, through one central system to manage, convert, and update 3D content in real-time across the entire organization. Support for CLO3D files allows for seamless integration of echo3D’s 3D DAM solution into clients’ existing 3D design workflows. Designers and marketers who use CLO3D for 3D industrial design, 3D fashion design, and 3D garment visualization, can now view, edit, and share complex 3D models as a team, while maintaining access and version control.“We are thrilled to announce that echo3D now supports an even wider range of 3D file formats," said Alon Grinshpoon, CEO of echo3D. "The inclusion of CLO3D file support enables echo3D to provide a comprehensive 3D DAM solution to clients across many creative industries."By supporting CLO3D files in its 3D DAM platform, echo3D solidifies its standing as a leader in the 3D digital asset management (DAM) space and demonstrates its dedication to providing customers with the most effective collaborative solution for their 3D digital asset management needs.For more information:CLO3D file format support: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=he2LlODT_9w About echo3D:echo3D is a 3D digital asset management (DAM) platform for teams to store, secure, optimize, and share 3D models and scans across their organization and beyond. We help over 150,000 users take control over their 3D content - securely store and share 3D assets and digital twins across their organization, while allowing teams to manage their interactive content and to discover, process, and stream 3D assets and digital twins anywhere.

