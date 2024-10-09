MSCPAC Bids Farewell to USNS Pecos

SAN DIEGO -- Military Sealift Command Pacific (MSCPAC) bids fair winds and following seas to the Military Sealift Command (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) as it made its last departure from the San Diego Bay today. The ship will transit to the East Coast, where it will be deactivated and removed from service.

Christened in 1989, Pecos served as part of the MSC fleet for 35 years. During its career, Pecos served in the Persian Gulf during both Operation Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom.

In 2006 Pecos deployed with the MSC Hospital Ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) for five-months, delivering aid and humanitarian assistance to the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia, following the humanitarian assistance missions in the wake of the tsunami in Indonesia. Missions like this evolved into what is now known as the Pacific Partnership missions. These missions continue to provide medical and humanitarian assistance, while building international friendships throughout Southeast Asia.

In 2011, following the deadly earthquake and tsunami in Japan, Pecos rendezvoused with United States Seventh Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) near Kyushu, Japan as part of Operation Tomodachi. Blue Ridge transferred 96 pallets of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief material to Pecos for delivery to the Essex Amphibious Group and Carrier Strike Group 5. The pallets consisted of water containers and water purification tablets, first-aid products, tarpaulins, blankets, and other supplies. During her support effort to Operation Tomodachi, Pecos completed nine underway replenishments and delivered more than 2.3 million U.S. gallons of fuel to other supporting ships.

On November 28, 2018, the United States Navy sent Pecos and guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) through the Taiwan Strait as a demonstration of the "U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Most recently, Pecos provided logistics support to the multi-national maritime exercise, Rim of the Pacific 2024, delivering nearly 4 million gallons of diesel fuel and 2.2 million gallons of jet fuel through 36 underway replenishment events.

“This ship and its crew have answered all bells, time and time again. ” said Capt. Micah Murphy, commander, Military Sealift Command Pacific (MSCPAC). “The ship’s longstanding success, highlighted by this year’s RIMPAC, is really a testament to the professional mariners abilities, dedication to duty, and relentless pursuit of quality customer service to the fleet. It is fitting that one of the longest tenured Masters in MSC, Captain Keith Walzak, was at the helm during the last phase of this ship’s prolific career, capping off a storied career for them both. While it is sad to see a ship’s service end, it is special to be here to say fair winds and following seas to a ship as rich in MSC history as Pecos. Her spirit will live on in the new John Lewis class of oilers that her crew embarks and brings to life.”

Ahead of Pecos’ departure, Murphy and the MSCPAC team boarded the ship and took a moment to recognize members of the crew, for their outstanding support to the MSC mission, specifically to RIMPAC 2024, and to honor the retirement of Capt. Keith Walzak, Pecos’ civil service master, as he brings to end a 45-year career with MSC.

“I have served on a lot of ships during my career, but Pecos will be the one I really remember,” Walzak said as he addressed the crew. “I might remember this ship, because it is my last, and will be foremost on my mind, but I think I will also remember it, because of the hard work and dedication of all of you. We have a real team here, and that is why we were able to work through a lot of the challenges we’ve had, and to do the great work we’ve done this summer. I am proud of each and every one of you, and I am proud to have served with you.”

Walzak graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in 1980 and was recruited directly into MSC. Over the course of his career, Walzak served 40 ship assignments, 30 as ship’s master. He is the Plank owner of USNS Butte (T-AE 27), USNS Mount Baker (T-AE 34), and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), the latter as the first master, something he considers a career highlight.

“Looking over my whole career, I would have to say that one of the most memorable moments would have to be in 2012, standing on the dais with my wife, as USNS Cesar Chavez, the last-AKE built, was being christened and launched into San Diego Bay, as the first Master on the last T-AKE,” said Walzak.

On behalf of the Secretary of the Navy, Murphy presented Walzak with the Civilian Meritorious Civilian Service Award for his, support to RIMPAC 2024.

“In 45 years of service I have gotten two certificates from the Secretary of the Navy,” joked Walzak. “The first was my discharge from the Navy Ready Reserve, and this one, that I received today. I appreciate the recognition, and I’m proud to have had the opportunity to serve with MSC and to have had the long career that I’ve had. I’ve seen a lot, done a lot, and now I am ready to do whatever my wife wants me to do. She's spent 41 years waiting for this day. We will travel about, visit family, and get in some relaxation time.”

Pecos is one of the 15 ships of the Henry J. Kaiser class fleet replenishment oilers which are operated by Military Sealift Command. As the class ages out of the MSC fleet, it is being replaced by the new John Lewis class which includes USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205), USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206) and USNS Earl Warren (T-AO 207), all currently operating under MSC.

MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.