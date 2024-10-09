Sailor Performs Lifesaving CPR on Freeway Accident Victim

PORT HUENEME, Calif. -- Information Systems Technician 2nd Class (IT2) Donovan Asberry, performed CPR on a crash victim on the I-5 freeway in Downey, potentially saving the man’s life. The incident occurred on August 19th 2024 when IT2 Asberry, driving home from work, noticed a car collide with the freeway median. After pulling over and observing the driver breathing abnormally, IT2 Asberry, alongside other concerned motorists, took immediate action to help.

IT2 Asberry, who had a recent CPR certification, noticed the driver exhibiting unusual breathing patterns. “It was a deep breath followed by pauses. I hadn’t seen anything like it, not even in movies,” IT2 Asberry recalled. Acting quickly, he and another bystander worked together to break the car window, unlock the doors, and pull the driver to safety.

Emergency responders arrived after 30 minutes of IT2 Asberry administering chest compressions. According to paramedics on the scene, the driver’s pulse was weak but present, and they credited IT2 Asberry's quick thinking and persistence with helping keep the man alive.

"I’m just glad I was there at the right time," said IT2 Asberry , reflecting on the ordeal. "It’s a reminder of how important it is to be ready to help others when you can."

The crash occurred in Downey, impacting traffic on the busy freeway for hours as authorities cleared the scene. Witnesses described the incident as chaotic but were inspired by the efforts of civilians who intervened.

IT2 Asberry's actions are a testament to the value of CPR training, a skill that, as he learned, can make the difference between life and death.

IT2 Asberry's efforts serve as a powerful reminder of community responsibility and readiness, and highlighting how training can be crucial in emergency situations.