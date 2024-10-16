SmartLab Showcases Cutting-Edge STEM Learning at Blessed Sacrament School

Students from Blessed Sacrament School share their recent project with GEDA attendee. Students from Blessed Sacrament School demonstrate coding skills with GEDA attendee. Students from Blessed Sacrament School showcasing their SmartLab Studio where they dive into the world of video broadcasting.

Economic Leaders Get a Glimpse of Future Innovators in Action

SmartLab helps generate necessary skills for future employees and employers.” — Katie Brunson, STEAM Facilitator/ Technology Specialist

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blessed Sacrament School recently hosted a special visit from economic leaders and educators across Georgia as students presented their STEM projects in collaboration with SmartLab and the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA).

The visit occurred alongside GEDA’s annual conference, themed "Building Resiliency," and provided an opportunity to highlight innovative STEM learning environments that are preparing Georgia students for future careers.

Facilitator Katie Brunson and Principal Alison Gammage welcomed guests, offering insight into how the school’s SmartLab is transforming the educational experience by engaging students in hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learning. Blessed Sacrament’s SmartLab helps students develop critical skills for high demand future careers while they build circuits, program robots, and more.

"The lab brings learning to life for students. They are able to collaborate, combining traditional classroom skills with artistic, innovative thinking to solve problems. SmartLab allows them to see a real-world purpose for learning, and all students are able to bring value to groups," said Katie Brunson, STEAM Facilitator and Technology Specialist. "SmartLab helps generate necessary skills for future employees and employers."

The SmartLab initiative is aligned with Blessed Sacrament’s broader educational mission, which dates back to 1939. As a Pre-K to Grade 8 private Catholic school, Blessed Sacrament focuses on creating a strong foundation for lifelong learning, blending academic excellence with creativity, and social-emotional growth.

Guests who attended the event witnessed firsthand the creativity and problem-solving abilities of the students, underscoring the importance of STEM learning experiences like those offered by SmartLab in developing the next generation of thinkers and leaders.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, located in Savannah, Georgia, serves 462 students in grades PK-8 with a student-teacher ratio of 18:1. Since its founding in 1939, the school has been dedicated to providing a transformative Catholic education that fosters academic achievement, creativity, and social-emotional growth, preparing students for a faith-centered life.

To learn more about Blessed Sacrament School, visit https://bss-savannah.org.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀

Creative Learning Systems®, education pioneer and developer of SmartLab®, has been transforming traditional learning environments into project-based learning experiences since 1987.

Innovative school leaders nationwide empower learners with SmartLab®’s state-of-the-art STEM-focused solutions that include problem-solving; authentic, student-led experiences; standards-aligned supplemental curriculum; and rigorous professional development.

Our mission is to ensure that today's students will be tomorrow's leaders, prepared and ready to solve the complex challenges of our ever-changing world.

To learn more, visit https://www.smartlablearning.com.

SmartLab | Learning is Different here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.