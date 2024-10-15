echo3D Introduces Autodesk Revit File Support to Accelerate 3D Digital Asset Management for Teams

echo3D Supports Autodesk Revit Revit File on echo3D Platform Autodesk Revit on echo3D

echo3D offers a scalable 3D digital asset management (DAM) solution for companies to store, optimize, and share 3D models and scans across their organization.

We are thrilled that echo3D now supports even more 3D file formats. Support for Autodesk Revit files allows echo3D to offer a robust 3D DAM solution to clients in the AEC industry” — Alon Grinshpoon, CEO of echo3D

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- During this year’s Augmented Enterprise Summit conference in Dallas, echo3D , a leading provider of 3D digital asset management solutions, announced it now supports Autodesk Revit files. This milestone signifies echo3D's commitment to streamlining the 3D workflows of teams working on 3D projects in all industries, including architecture, engineering and construction (AEC).echo3D empowers teams using Autodesk Revit files to better collaborate on their 3D projects, through one central system to manage, convert, and update 3D content in real-time across the entire organization. Support for Autodesk Revit files enables seamless integration of echo3D’s 3D DAM solution into clients’ existing 3D workflows. Architects and engineers who use Autodesk Revit for building information modeling and structural design can now view, track, and share complex 3D models as a team, while maintaining access and version control.“We are thrilled to announce that echo3D now supports even more 3D file formats," said Alon Grinshpoon, CEO of echo3D. "Support for Autodesk Revit files allows echo3D to offer a robust 3D DAM solution to clients in the AEC industry."By supporting Autodesk Revit files in its 3D DAM platform, echo3D reinforces its position as a leader in the 3D digital asset management (DAM) industry and demonstrates the company's dedication to providing customers with the best collaborative solution for their 3D digital asset management needs.For more information:Autodesk Revit file format support: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSsvjlN_Rr4

echo3D supports Autodesk Revit files

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.