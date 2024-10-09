Google Makes $100,000 Investment in Iowa STEM Education

The Governor's STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education has received a significant investment from Google to support STEM programming across Iowa.

This grant will support the STEM Council’s mission to increase awareness, achievement and interest in STEM education for Iowa students.

“By empowering students with experiential educational opportunities, Iowa’s STEM programs deepen learner engagement and support mastery of core STEM content through real-world application,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “Google’s important investment will expand these STEM programs while empowering students across Iowa with multiple pathways to in-demand jobs.”

Dan Harbeke, Google Regional Head of Public Policy and External Affairs, presented the $100,000 grant to Governor Kim Reynolds and Council Co-Chair Diane Young at this year’s annual STEM Day at the Fair.

“Google is proud to call Iowa home and support programming that helps prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow,” said Dan Harbeke, Regional Head of Public Policy and External Affairs at Google. “The STEM Council is helping establish a strong foundation for a highly skilled workforce by providing access to computer science education like STEM BEST and Scale-Up. We’re thrilled to be one of the many employers that can then help keep these students in Iowa when they graduate with technology jobs and career growth opportunities.”

Iowa’s STEM programs focus on providing high-quality STEM programming for our students and supporting teachers in providing exemplary STEM education with work-based learning experiences. These learning opportunities empower students to pursue multiple pathways to postsecondary success, including in manufacturing, information technology, biosciences like agriculture and medicine, finance and more.

“Google’s investment in Iowa’s STEM programs is an investment in our future, showing kids how fun the world of STEM can be,” said Justin Lewis, Bureau Chief for Iowa STEM. “As parents, educators and professionals, we know they are building a solid foundation of curiosity and interest in science, technology, engineering, and math and preparing for in-demand jobs.”

Iowa’s STEM Programs include STEM Scale-up, which builds a foundation of STEM knowledge and employability skills along with training on effective implementation. The STEM BEST program connects teachers to industry professionals, working together to prepare educational programs that open doors to exciting STEM careers in their local communities. Working side-by-side with industry partners, the STEM Teacher Externship program embeds educators in STEM careers their students might pursue, providing teachers the opportunity to incorporate actual applications used by employers into lesson plans.

More information about STEM programs is available on the Department’s Iowa STEM webpage.