Dejavoo and SPARE Offer Support to its Communities in Times of Disaster with Virtual ATM Technology

In times of crisis, access to financial services is more essential than ever. SPARE provides immediate access to cash when traditional banking is not available.

By partnering with SPARE to offer virtual ATM technology, we're extending our commitment to ensuring financial accessibility, especially in times of crisis.” — Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO, Dejavoo

MINEOLA, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Access to financial services is more essential than ever in times of crisis. Dejavoo , a leader in payment technology, provides several options for merchants to continue to accept payments in times of natural disaster, including battery-operated devices, wireless terminals (Z9, Q2, P3, etc.), and its phone-based Tap-to-Pay system—iPOSgo! for iOS and Android mobile phones. SPARE – the Virtual ATM solutionNow, Dejavoo has added a new tool for cash accessibility. In partnership with SPARE, Dejavoo is offering a virtual ATM solution to provide critical financial support in disaster-stricken areas. This system is designed to give individuals immediate access to cash, even when traditional banking infrastructure may be compromised."SPARE's partnership with Dejavoo represents a significant step forward in our goal to democratize access to cash, said D'ontra Hughes, SPARE's Founder and CEO. "By integrating our virtual ATM solution with Dejavoo's extensive sales network, we're creating a safety net that can be activated swiftly in disaster-stricken areas. This initiative isn't just about providing a service; it's about offering hope and practical support to communities when they need it most, reinforcing our belief that financial inclusion is a cornerstone of societal wellbeing."SPARE is available to Dejavoo Sales Partners and their merchants through Market, Dejavoo’s app store. For more information and to access SPARE, contact Dejavoo’s Sales team at Sales@Dejavoo.ioHere’s how we’re stepping up to help:1. Immediate Cash Access: Individuals can withdraw cash from local merchants equipped with Dejavoo terminals, enabling access to funds for essential items like food, water, and medical supplies—even if standard ATMs are unavailable.2. Scalable and Rapid Deployment: The SPARE-Dejavoo network can quickly expand to meet the needs of affected areas, offering cash-in/cash-out services without extensive setup.3. Support for Emergency Aid Programs: Our terminals can facilitate the distribution of government relief funds, ensuring recipients can withdraw financial aid in cash quickly and easily.4. Reliable Infrastructure: Dejavoo’s hardware, paired with SPARE’s cloud-based platform, enables continued service, even when traditional systems are down.5. Data-Driven Relief Efforts: With real-time data tracking, we’re able to provide valuable insights on relief fund usage to support government and aid organizations.This partnership ensures we’re well-equipped to support our communities when they need us most.If you have any questions or want more information on how SPARE and Dejavoo are making a difference, contact our sales team at sales@dejavoo.io or contact D'ontra Hughes, Founder/CEO of SPARE, 424-744-0155, www.gotspare.com

