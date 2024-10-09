Balfour Capital Group Partners with Aldar to Host Exclusive ‘Investing in the UAE’ Event in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group (BCG) is excited to announce its partnership with Aldar Properties, the largest real estate developer in Abu Dhabi, to host an exclusive “Investing in the UAE” event in Hong Kong. This event will offer potential investors in Hong Kong a comprehensive overview of the advantages of investing in the thriving UAE real estate market, showcasing the vast opportunities available through Aldar’s diverse property portfolio. The event is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, October 18 and 19, 2024, and will take place in the Jade Room at the Ritz-Carlton in Hong Kong on both days with a seating capacity of 80 to 110 people. This exclusive two-day event will offer an in-depth exploration of the UAE’s investment landscape, showcasing the potential for substantial returns in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.Aldar Properties, a publicly traded company on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, has developed or owns most of the land in Abu Dhabi, making it the leading real estate player in the region. Supported by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, a state-owned global investment fund and one of Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth funds, Aldar is a pillar of security and growth for investors. Attendees will gain insights into Aldar’s flagship developments, which include the luxurious Nikki Beach and Rosso Bay, Verdes and Athlon in Dubai, Saadiyat Lagoons, Arthouse, Sama Yas, and Gardenia Bay. Many of these developments are situated in prime locations such as Yas Island, home to the F1 circuit, and Saadiyat Island, where world-renowned cultural institutions like the Louvre and Guggenheim Museums are located. Projects such as Nikki Beach Residences and Rosso Bay are located on Marjan Island, where the Wynn Casino is currently under construction, further elevating the exclusivity and investment potential of this destination.The event will emphasize the key reasons why investing in the UAE presents a lucrative opportunity for Hong Kong-based investors. It will highlight the ability of foreigners to own freehold property in the UAE, making it an attractive option for international investors. Additionally, the UAE offers significant tax benefits, including 0% tax on income and low taxes and fees on property purchases, further enhancing its appeal. Attendees will also learn about the UAE’s Golden Visa program, which provides long-term residency opportunities for investors. With the recent approval of gambling permits in Ras Al Khaimah, combined with the development of the Wynn Casino, demand for high-end properties is on the rise. The UAE’s strategic location, coupled with the upcoming Al Maktoum International Airport, set to become the largest and busiest airport in the world, positions the country as a global hub for trade and travel.This exclusive event will also underscore Aldar’s strong position as a trusted developer, backed by the financial security of state-owned entities. Investors will discover how the UAE has positioned itself as a low-risk, high-reward market for real estate investments supported by an economy that hosts world-class events such as the UFC, Formula 1, NBA games, and concerts by global artists like Coldplay and Eminem.Balfour Capital Group is proud to facilitate this unique opportunity for Hong Kong investors to explore the numerous advantages of investing in the UAE through Aldar’s innovative projects. This event is expected to attract a diverse audience of high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors eager to capitalize on the UAE’s rapidly expanding real estate market.

