Oklahoma ACES Partner Spotlight: Frontier Electronic Systems

Frontier Electronic Systems (FES) is a small, Native American, woman-owned company with over 40 years of experience in high-reliability electronics manufacturing. FES specializes in serving the global aerospace and defense industry, offering comprehensive services, including design, qualification, manufacturing, integration, and testing. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality, cost-effective electronic solutions for space, aircraft, missile, test systems, and maritime customers.

Founded in 1973 by Peggy and Dr. Ed Shreve, both employed at Oklahoma State University, FES was initially a part-time venture to retain high-technology jobs and graduates in Stillwater, Okla. By 1981, the Shreves made the decision to operate full-time after recognizing the potential for business growth. In 2008, FES entered a new era of leadership with Dr. Brenda Rolls, daughter of the Shreves, taking the reins. Under Dr. Rolls’ guidance, FES continues to lead the way in developing and constructing state-of-the-art electronic systems for the harshest environments, both on Earth and in space.

“As a small business, we recognize the incredible opportunities that come with partnering with Oklahoma ACES for events and trade shows,” said James Peake, Business Development Specialist, FES. “This strategic collaboration not only provides us with a powerful platform to engage with the industry and our customers but also amplifies Frontier’s visibility, networking, and growth prospects. We deeply value the pivotal role played by the ACES team in making this partnership a resounding success.”