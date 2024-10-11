OTTOMOTO® Partners with LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS to Elevate Automotive Loan Origination Efficiency

"Strategic Integration Enhances Speed, Accuracy, and Security in Automotive Loan Origination, Setting a New Standard for Lenders and Dealers"

OTTOMOTO® empowers lenders with a comprehensive solution by validating the borrower, verifying the asset, and ensuring dealer credibility, providing unparalleled confidence in every transaction.” — Carol Docalavich

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OTTOMOTO, a leader in redefining retail financing, has announced a strategic partnership with LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS (Launcher), a technology provider specializing in automotive loan origination systems. This collaboration merges OTTOMOTO’s cutting-edge desking tools with Launcher's appTRAKER Loan Origination System (LOS), streamlining indirect lending for both lenders and dealers.The appTRAKER LOS, developed by industry experts in automotive lending, integrates advanced workflows and data systems to optimize the loan origination process. Through seamless API integration, OTTOMOTO’s platform now offers real-time credit checks and automated loan decision-making, expediting funding while reducing the risk of errors. This integration enhances the entire loan lifecycle, from initial application to final funding, providing a more efficient and accurate process for all stakeholders.Paul Nicholas, CEO of OTTOMOTO, emphasized the significance of this collaboration:“Our goal is to redefine the auto retail finance industry by offering a unified platform that prioritizes speed, accuracy, security, and compliance. By integrating with appTRAKER LOS, we are extending these benefits to every aspect of the loan origination process, delivering greater efficiency for lenders and dealers alike.”Nikh Nath, President of LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS, echoed this sentiment:“Our partnership with OTTOMOTOrepresents a major step forward in transforming the automotive lending landscape. By combining OTTOMOTO’s advanced dealer finance platform with appTRAKER LOS, we enable lenders to streamline operations, minimize errors, and accelerate loan origination.”OTTOMOTO’s platform provides a comprehensive suite of secure and compliant digital solutions, including credit application processing, identity validation, asset verification, stipulation collection, real-time communication, and document e-signing. This collaboration sets a new industry standard for automotive loan origination efficiency.About OTTOMOTOOTTOMOTOis a premier provider of lending technology for the Auto, RV, Powersports, Marine, and Aircraft industries. Focused on digital innovation, OTTOMOTOis redefining traditional financing practices with a secure, transparent, and compliant process that benefits dealers, lenders, and consumers. With strategic partnerships and decades of industry expertise, OTTOMOTOis committed to advancing the future of finance through cutting-edge technology solutions.About LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONSLAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS provides technology-driven loan origination solutions for lending institutions, regional banks, and credit unions. Its suite of products includes appTRAKERTM LOS, the myDEALER.CARE dealer relationship management system, and launchMY.LOAN, a digital acquisition and communication platform. For more information, visit www.launcher.solutions or call 877.5LNCHER. Follow Launcher Solutions on LinkedIn for updates.

