Verti Commercial Real Estate Launches to Revolutionize the Brokerage Industry

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verti Commercial Real Estate is proud to announce its official launch. Having only one goal in mind, to revolutionize the industry and put brokers back in the driver’s seat, Verti is positioning itself as a forward-thinking leader ready to challenge established players like CBRE and JLL.At the heart of Verti’s success is its proprietary Direct To Seller (DTS) System, a powerhouse of innovation designed to deliver brokers fully vetted, ready-to-go leads. Each deal comes with the full Seller Story™—every detail a broker needs to hit the ground running—and is wrapped up in a first-person handoff that sets brokers up for success from day one. No more chasing down cold leads or wasting time on non-starters. Verti makes sure every opportunity is set up on a silver platter."Our mission is simple," said Chris Homan, CEO of Verti CRE . "We’re here to give brokers the tools and support they deserve, so they can focus on what they do best: closing deals and driving revenue."But Verti isn’t just about the deals. It’s about the people behind them. That’s why the company has built a culture that prioritizes broker empowerment and career growth. With a best-in-class mentorship program, clear career development pathways, and competitive compensation structures, Verti is the place where top brokers can thrive—and see a real future."Our proprietary lead generation engine and client-first approach are just the beginning," added Homan. "We’re building a culture of urgency, aspiration, and collaboration that will enable us to elevate the standards of this industry and attract the best talent in commercial real estate."Verti’s vision is bold: to become the commercial real estate brokerage that everyone’s talking about, known for setting new benchmarks for excellence and innovation. With a sharp focus on continuous improvement and collaboration, the company is poised to transform the industry—one transaction at a time.For more information, visit https://verticre.com/ or contact Jessica Dunkley, Associate Director of Marketing & Operations, jdunkley@verticre.com.About Verti Commercial Real Estate Verti Commercial Real Estate is a next-generation brokerage that seeks to disrupt the industry by offering cutting-edge lead generation systems, unparalleled broker support, and innovative solutions. With a client- and employee-centric approach, Verti is committed to redefining commercial real estate through integrity, innovation, and collaboration.

