How to Replace Lost Documents in North Carolina

Raleigh NC - When applying for FEMA assistance after Tropical Storm Helene, North Carolinians may need to provide proof of identity, residence and other documentation. Here are some steps to help you replace important documents that were lost or damaged in the storm.

Insurance policy information: Call your insurance company or agent and ask for a copy of your policy, including the Declaration Page.

Birth and death certificates, marriage and divorce documents: Order certificates online: NCDHHS: DPH: NC Vital Records: Order a Certificate

Driver Licenses: If your driver license has been lost or damaged, you may apply for a replacement at any driver license office. Standard licenses may also be replaced online: Official NCDMV: License Renewal & Replacement (ncdot.gov). If there is a change of address, North Carolina driver license or ID card holders have 30 days to update their address on the credential.

Social Security Cards: Replace Social Security card | SSA. You may be able to do this online, or you can fill out an application for a Social Security card and bring it to your local office along with unexpired identification. Documents must be original or have a signature, stamp, or raised seal from the issuing agency, no photocopies.

Medicare Cards: To replace your card, call Medicare at 800-633-4227(TTY 877-486-2048), visit your local Social Security office, request a new card through you online account with Social Security or visit MyMedicare.gov.

Green Card: Go to uscis.gov and complete the Form I-90 application to replace a permanent resident card, and file it online or by mail. Replace Your Green Card | USCIS.

Passports: How to Report a Passport Lost or Stolen (state.gov).

Federal Tax Returns: About Form 4506, Request for Copy of Tax Return.

Military Records: Request Military Service Records | National Archives.

For the latest information about North Carolina’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4827. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.