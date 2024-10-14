Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Paper Mill Worker with Lung Cancer or Mesothelioma Anywhere in Alabama to Call the Birmingham Based Environmental Litigation Group About Compensation and Better Results

"If your husband or dad is a former paper mill worker who has lung cancer or mesothelioma in Alabama, please call the lawyers at the Environmental Litigation Group at 866-714-6466. ” — Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

BIRMINGHAM , AL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a current or former paper mill worker anywhere in Alabama who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma to please call the lawyers at the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group anytime at 866-714-6466 for a serious conversation about financial compensation. Financial compensation for a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer might exceed a hundred thousand dollars and a million dollars for mesothelioma as they are always happy to discuss.

Paper Mills are notorious for being filled with asbestos as well as the equipment or machinery at a paper mill. Asbestos was used at paper mills or the equipment at paper mills frequently contained asbestos to prevent the spread of fires. Paper mills are at high risk of having a gigantic fire if one were to start. There were no prohibitions for paper mill workers being exposed to asbestos prior to 1983. Forty plus years later paper mills are safe and for the most part free of the potential of workers being exposed to asbestos. A significant number of paper mills exist in Alabama.

The group says, "If your husband or dad is a former paper mill worker who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma in Alabama, please call the lawyers at the Environmental Litigation Group at 866-714-6466. They will know exactly how to help you." https://www.elglaw.com

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama. https://Alabama.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alabama or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

