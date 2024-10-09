Washington State Bowling Proprietors Association Endorses Legislative Candidates in 2024 Washington State Elections

Washington State Bowling Proprietors Association logo

WSBPA announced today its endorsement of candidates for the Washington State Legislature in the November 2024 election.

We believe these candidates will be effective champions for our industry in Olympia, working to ensure that bowling centers can continue to thrive and serve their communities.” — Chris Nash, President of the WSBPA

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington State Bowling Proprietors Association (WSBPA) announced today its endorsement of candidates for the Washington State Legislature in the November 2024 election. The WSBPA believes these candidates will support the interests of the bowling industry and the broader business community in Washington state.

The endorsed candidates represent a diverse group of incumbents and challengers from both major political parties. They hail from legislative districts across the state where WSBPA members have a presence. The list includes candidates for both the State Senate and House of Representatives.

"After carefully evaluating the candidates and their positions on issues important to our industry, we are confident that these individuals will be strong advocates for bowling centers and small businesses in the legislature," said Chris Nash, President of the WSBPA.

LIST OF ENDORSED LEGISLATIVE CANDIDATES

District 2

Senate: Jim McCune (R)

House: Andrew Barkis (R)

District 3

Senate: Marcus Riccelli (D)

House: Timm Ormsby (D)

District 4

Senate: Leonard Christian (R)

House: Suzanne Schmidt (R)

District 6

House: Jenny Graham (R), Mike Volz (R)

District 7

House: Hunter Abell (R)

District 8

House: Stephanie Barnard (R), April Connors (R)

District 9

Senate: Mark Schoesler (R)

House: Mary Dye (R), Joe Schmick (R)

District 10

Senate: Ron Muzzall (R)

District 11

Senate: Bob Hasegawa (D)

House: David Hackney (D)

District 12

Senate: Keith Goehner (R)

House: Mike Steele (R), Brian Burnett (R)

District 13

House: Tom Dent (R), Alex Ybarra (R)

District 14

Senate: Curtis King (R)

House: Gloria Mendoza (R), Deb Manjarrez (R)

District 16

Senate: Perry Dozier (R)

House: Mark Klicker (R), Skylar Rude (R)

District 17

Senate: Paul Harris (R)

House: Kevin Waters (R), David Stuebe (R)

District 18

Senate: Brad Benton (R)

House: Stephanie McClintock (R)

District 19

Senate: Jeff Wilson (R)

House: Jim Walsh (R), Joel McEntire (R)

District 20

Senate: John Braun (R)

House: Peter Abbarno (R), Ed Orcutt (R)

District 22

Senate: Jessica Bateman (D)

District 24

Senate: Mike Chapman (D)

House: Adam Bernbaum (D), Steve Tharinger (D)

District 25

Senate: Chris Gildon (R)

House: Michael Keaton (R), Cyndy Jacobsen (R)

District 26

House: Michelle Caldier (R)

District 27

House: Laurie Jinkins (D), Jake Fey (D)

District 28

Senate: Maia Espinoza (R)

District 29

House: Melanie Morgan (D), Sharlett Mena (D)

District 32

House: Cindy Ryu (D)

District 33

House: Tina Orwall (D)

District 34

House: Joe Fitzgibbon (D)

District 37

House: Sharon Tomiko Santos (D)

District 38

House: Julio Cortes (D)

District 39

Senate: Keith Wagoner (R)

House: Sam Low (R), Carolyn Eslick (R)

District 40

Senate: Liz Lovelett (D)

District 42

House: Alicia Rule (D), Joe Timmons (D)

District 48

House: Amy Walen (D)

District 49

Senate: Annette Cleveland (D)

House: Sharon Wylie (D), Monica Stonier (D)

Supporting a Thriving Business Climate

The WSBPA's endorsements reflect the organization's commitment to electing legislators who will work to create a business-friendly environment in Washington state. "Our endorsed candidates understand the challenges faced by small businesses and are committed to promoting policies encouraging economic growth and job creation," Nash explained.

Advocating for the Bowling Industry

The endorsed candidates have demonstrated their support for issues specific to the bowling industry, such as protecting family entertainment centers from burdensome regulations and ensuring fair tax policies. "We believe these candidates will be effective champions for our industry in Olympia, working to ensure that bowling centers can continue to thrive and serve their communities," Nash said.

Bipartisan Representation

The WSBPA's endorsements include candidates from both the Democratic and Republican parties, reflecting the organization's commitment to bipartisanship. "We recognize that support for small businesses and the bowling industry transcends party lines," Nash noted. "By endorsing candidates from both parties, we aim to build broad-based support for our legislative priorities.”

The WSBPA encourages its members and all Washingtonians who value the contributions of the bowling industry to consider these endorsements when casting their ballots in the November 2024 election. "The success of our industry depends on electing legislators who understand our needs and will fight for our interests," Nash concluded. "We urge voters to support these candidates and help ensure a bright future for bowling in Washington state."

About the WSBPA

The Washington State Bowling Proprietors Association is a non-profit trade organization representing bowling center owners and operators throughout Washington state. Founded in 1960, the WSBPA works to promote the growth and success of the bowling industry through advocacy, education, and member services.

